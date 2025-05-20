Jadyn Cree, Renzo, Lucia Flores-Wiseman, Jaelen Johnston and Adam David are the top five singers on Season 27 of "The Voice."

“The Voice” has finally reached the end of an entertaining season that featured a first-time coach in country star Kelsea Ballerini, and the highly anticipated return of Adam Levine, an original “Voice” coach who left the show in 2019.

Going into the season finale Tuesday night, all four “Voice” coaches — Ballerini, Levine, Michael Buble and John Legend — had a shot at victory. But like last season, Buble once again had the biggest advantage with two singers still on his team.

Now, one of those singers has claimed the $100,000 prize and a record deal.

Who won ‘The Voice’ 2025?

On Tuesday night, “The Voice” revealed that Adam David from Buble’s team is the Season 27 winner who will claim the $100,000 prize and a record deal.

As a one-chair turn who ended up on Buble’s team by default, David was the dark horse of the competition — and his victory marks back-to-back wins for Buble as a coach.

Per the entertainment site Gold Derby, the Season 27 runner-up was country singer Jaelen Johnston on Ballerini’s team. Third place went to Renzo, a former top 10 “American Idol” contestant on Legend’s team.

Lucia Flores-Wiseman (Levine’s team) came in fourth while Jadyn Cree (Buble’s team) finished fifth.

A look at Adam David’s run on ‘The Voice’

Adam David, a 34-year-old singer from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, initially secured a spot on Buble’s team by default with his soulful interpretation of Peter Frampton’s “Baby I Love Your Way” — a rendition that had Buble singing along.

Buble knew instantly that he had someone special in David.

“Thank you guys, thank you!” the coach exclaimed to his fellow coaches when he realized he wouldn’t have to put up a fight for the singer.

“You have a character voice, you have absolute control. You are perfect,” Buble told David, praising his unique style. “I hope that I will bring you as much joy as you’re going to bring me every single time we work together and I hear you sing.”

David remained on Buble’s team from start to finish.

Throughout the season, his performances included Buble’s ”Home”; Allen Stone‘s “Unaware”; Bob Dylan’s “I Shall Be Released”; Sam Cooke’s ”Bring It On Home to Me“; Joe Cocker’s ”You Are So Beautiful“; and Brandon Lake and Jelly Roll’s ”Hard Fought Hallelujah."

What happens next on ‘The Voice’?

“The Voice” will return in the fall for Season 28, with four familiar faces sitting in the red swivel chairs: reigning champ Buble, country legend Reba McEntire, former One Direction star — and two-time “Voice” champ —Niall Horan and Snoop Dogg, who made his coaching debut last season.