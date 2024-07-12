Sonic has launched a $1.99 value menu as its challenger in the “value war” currently raging between giant fast-food chains, according to USA Today.

Sonic has promised that the FUN.99 menu will be a permanent addition to its restaurants around the country.

What’s on Sonic’s FUN.99 menu?

Sonic’s new menu features a variety of popular items, all priced at $1.99 and aimed at providing customers with affordable options.

Quarter Pound Double Cheeseburger: This classic burger features two patties, American cheese, pickles and condiments between a toasty bun.

Chili Cheese Coney: Melty chili and cheese covers this beef hot dog.

Bacon Ranch Queso Wrap: This crispy wrap features a chicken tender with bacon, ranch, cheese and white queso.

Southwest Crunch Queso Wrap: This wrap includes a white-meat chicken tender with Southwest sauce. It also has crunchy strips of tortilla, cheese and white queso.

Tots: You can get a regular order of crispy tater tots for $1.99 at Sonic now.

Sonic Shakes: Sonic’s milkshakes come in 12 flavors, per USA Today, and now you can get a 16-ounce of any one of them for $1.99.

“Now more than ever, consumers are focused on affordable food options, but they shouldn’t have to settle for the same old, tired discounts or boring meals,” said Ryan Dickerson, Sonic’s chief marketing officer, according to USA Today. “The FUN.99 Menu is all about choice and fun.”

What’s the status on the fast-food value war?

The fast-food industry is currently experiencing a fierce competition known as the “value war,” as the Deseret News previously reported.

Motivated by inflation and increasingly budget-conscious diners, major chains like Taco Bell, Wendy’s, Burger King and McDonald’s have all introduced value meals and special deals.

Taco Bell debuted a massive $7 Luxe Craving Box, while Wendy’s debuted a $3 breakfast combo and Burger King launched the $5 Your Way meal, as the Deseret News previously reported. McDonald’s rolled out a $5 combo meal on June 25 that will run until July 25, per the Los Angeles Times. Jack in the Box has also launched a $4 “munchies” value menu, per USA Today.

Cost-conscious customers may be sure to take advantage of fast-food deals while they last this summer.