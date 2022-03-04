Southern Utah University

Player movement has becoming a defining feature of modern college football, but how does it work out for the athletes?
A quarter of the way through the season, some trends have emerged, including who are the chief contenders for a national title.
Former BYU star helps 49ers upset Cowboys in NFL wild-card playoff matchup before leaving in fourth quarter with ankle injury.
There are six wild-card round games this weekend, and one of the top Utah storylines to follow is a matchup that involves players from BYU, Utah and Weber State.
There are plenty of Utah ties in this year’s NFL playoffs, with BYU, Utah, Utah State, Weber State, Southern Utah and several Utah high schools represented in the postseason.
Utah beat BYU, Utah State and SUU to kick off the 2022 college gymnastics season.
Plus, a roundup of how Utah ties performed during the penultimate week of the regular season.
Zach Wilson beat fellow rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence on Sunday, but it was Wilson’s running ability that stood out from the matchup of No. 1 and No. 2 draft picks.
Several Utah ties made a significant impact during Week 15 of the NFL season. Here’s a look at how local ties performed.
How former Utah star quarterback Tyler Huntley performed in his latest effort in relief of Lamar Jackson, plus a roundup of all Utah ties during the NFL’s Week 14.
Daniel Sorensen, the eight-year NFL veteran, has struggled at times this season for the Kansas City Chiefs, but his pick-six Sunday symbolized a resurgence not only for himself but the Chiefs defense.
The former BYU linebacking star had five tackles, a forced fumble and a sack in the New England Patriots’ 45-7 blowout win over the Cleveland Browns.
Cougar men finish first as BYU women coast to third-place finish in NCAA Cross Country Regional
A few months ago, BYU coach Ed Eyestone thought that his star runner almost certainly would not return to BYU this fall.
After missing the New Orleans Saints’ past two games with a concussion, Taysom Hill returned to action Sunday, albeit with a new quarterback he’s backing up.
Several Utah ties made a significant impact during Week 8 of the NFL season.
The Cougars again boast strong squads, but the Utah women — also a top-10 program — and Utah State and SUU also have quality runners who could make noise at the NCAA championships
Fred Warner on the 49ers’ 4-game skid: ‘We’re going to figure this thing out’ (plus Week 7 Utah ties roundup)
The former BYU star linebacker had one of his better games this season, but San Francisco fell for the fourth straight game, losing 30-18 to the Indianapolis Colts.
Two Utah schools are expected to be the class of the Big Sky Conference in men’s basketball this season.
Several players made a significant impact during Week 6 of the NFL season.
The former University of Utah star running back took over as the Giants’ lead back Sunday after Saquon Barkley left with an ankle injury during the first quarter against Dallas.
Most Read
What Mitt Romney found ‘repugnant and repulsive’ at State of the Union address. It involves Republicans
Utah senator says GOP congresswomen wrong to shout at president
A new study suggests COVID-19 variants may hide inside our immune systems.
Conflict has ‘far-reaching impact,’ Utah Olympic bid leader says.
Here’s what Utahns asked Dallas Jenkins, creator of “The Chosen” series, about his popular show which features the life of Jesus Christ.
A running tracker of updates from the Russia-Ukraine tension, which escalated into a Russian military operation Wednesday.
How physically gifted are the former BYU quarterbacks? The NFL world got a first-hand glimpse during Sunday’s Week 4 action.
“I’m seeing a hungry football player, and I love it,” Bills coach Sean McDermott said after former Utah star Zack Moss accounted for 91 yards and a touchdown Sunday.
The former BYU quarterback threw four interceptions and no touchdowns in his second career start for the New York Jets, a 25-6 loss to the New England Patriots.
The former BYU running back had a highlight reel touchdown and accounted for 94 total yards in the Baltimore Ravens’ loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.
The transfer portal has produced plenty of quick fixes for Utah, BYU and Utah State.
Would an NFL team made up purely of Utah ties be competitive this season? The defense would be solid but the offense has some shortcomings.
Over 11,000 athletes representing 206 nations will compete in the Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, from July 23-Aug. 8, including 15 athletes with Utah college ties.
Deseret News sports writers drafted four teams from college football players in Utah.
ESPN’s Joe Lunardi released his latest projections for the NCAA Tournament field, with the summer update including BYU and Southern Utah.
There’s a more noticeable Utah flair to the NFL this offseason, thanks to a strong contingent of rookies led by BYU, while Utah and Utah State were both steady in keeping players in the NFL.
Pro-am league features some of the top past and present college players in the state, and a few pros for good measure.
The Supreme Court ruled on NCAA v. Alston Monday, although it did not decide on name, image and likeness issues. What does the decision mean moving forward?
Former BYU linebacker Harvey Langi rejoined the New England Patriots, and will be reunited with another BYU product, Kyle Van Noy.
ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi released his first bracket prediction for next season, and only one Beehive State team is on the list.
BYU and Utah, like most programs around the country, have both gained and lost players via the portal.
Dontae McMillan ran 13 times for 138 yards and a touchdown, and Weber State rallied for a 19-16 win over Southern Utah on Saturday.
The Red Rocks handily defeated ASU, Boise State and Southern Utah to win their regional semifinal and move within a meet of nationals.
If Utah State wants a high-scoring offense, it could look to one of these coaches to replace Craig Smith
If Utah State wants an offensive-minded coach, here are five names it could consider.
The 2021 postseason bracket for the women’s gymnastics championships was unveiled Monday afternoon, and the No. 6-ranked Red Rocks will be searching their 45th consecutive national championships appearance.
With conference tournament week in full swing, the Deseret News will take a daily look through Selection Sunday at how national bracketology experts view schools from Utah in the NCAA Tournament picture.
No. 5 seed Montana State narrowly defeated top-seeded Southern Utah 80-77 in overtime in the semifinals of the Big Sky Conference Tournament on Friday.
Utah State center Neemias Queta was named the Mountain West Conference Defensive Player of the Year, while Southern Utah coach Todd Simon earned Big Sky Coach of the Year honors.
For Division I programs from the state of Utah, this week will provide several teams the chance to earn their way to an NCAA Tournament bid. If the regular season is any indication, this could get interesting.