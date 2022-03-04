Southern Utah University

Friday, March 4, 2022 | 
Utah quarterback Charlie Brewer warms up during the season opener at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Sept. 2, 2021.
College Football
Where do players end up when they enter the transfer portal?
Player movement has becoming a defining feature of modern college football, but how does it work out for the athletes?
By Trent Wood
Feb 22, 2022 12 p.m. MST
Utah Utes
3 weeks in, what do we know about college gymnastics?
A quarter of the way through the season, some trends have emerged, including who are the chief contenders for a national title.
By Trent Wood
Jan 26, 2022 4:35 p.m. MST
San Francisco 49ers middle linebacker Fred Warner (54) is assisted by team staff after suffering an injury.
NFL
How serious is Fred Warner’s injury?
Former BYU star helps 49ers upset Cowboys in NFL wild-card playoff matchup before leaving in fourth quarter with ankle injury.
By Brandon Judd
Jan 16, 2022 10:10 p.m. MST
Buffalo Bills running back Zack Moss, wearing jersey No. 20, walks out of the locker room before an NFL football game.
NFL
How to watch NFL wild-card weekend: Key storylines and names to know
There are six wild-card round games this weekend, and one of the top Utah storylines to follow is a matchup that involves players from BYU, Utah and Weber State.
By Brandon Judd
Jan 14, 2022 7:43 p.m. MST
San Francisco 49ers middle linebacker Fred Warner is one of 34 Utah ties in this year’s NFL playoffs.
NFL
Which Utah ties are headed to the NFL playoffs this year? Here’s a look at all 34 players
There are plenty of Utah ties in this year’s NFL playoffs, with BYU, Utah, Utah State, Weber State, Southern Utah and several Utah high schools represented in the postseason.
By Brandon Judd
Jan 9, 2022 10:32 p.m. MST
Sports
Red Rocks capture season-opening win at Best of Utah meet
Utah beat BYU, Utah State and SUU to kick off the 2022 college gymnastics season.
By Melissa Yack
Jan 7, 2022 11:21 p.m. MST
Sports
How to watch or listen to the Best of Utah gymnastics meet between Utah, BYU, Utah State and Southern Utah
By Trent Wood
Jan 6, 2022 7:02 p.m. MST
NFL Network analyst Mike Giardi, right, interviews New England Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy.
NFL
Kyle Van Noy among Utah ties who helped their teams qualify for NFL playoffs in Week 17
Plus, a roundup of how Utah ties performed during the penultimate week of the regular season.
By Brandon Judd
Jan 3, 2022 9:33 p.m. MST
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) rushes for a touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
NFL
Zach Wilson’s record-breaking run highlights Utah ties performances during NFL’s Week 16
Zach Wilson beat fellow rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence on Sunday, but it was Wilson’s running ability that stood out from the matchup of No. 1 and No. 2 draft picks.
By Brandon Judd
Dec 27, 2021 2:03 p.m. MST
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson, middle right, is tackled at the goal line by San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Kevin Givens, middle, and middle linebacker Fred Warner, right, during an NFL game.
NFL
Tyler Huntley had a big game, so did Fred Warner. What other Utah ties shined during NFL’s Week 15?
Several Utah ties made a significant impact during Week 15 of the NFL season. Here’s a look at how local ties performed.
By Brandon Judd
Dec 21, 2021 4:23 p.m. MST
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (2) runs with the ball during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns.
NFL
Can Tyler Huntley lead the Baltimore Ravens to the playoffs if needed?
How former Utah star quarterback Tyler Huntley performed in his latest effort in relief of Lamar Jackson, plus a roundup of all Utah ties during the NFL’s Week 14.
By Brandon Judd
Dec 14, 2021 3 p.m. MST
NFL
What others said about Daniel Sorensen’s latest pick-six (plus NFL Week 13 Utah ties roundup)
Daniel Sorensen, the eight-year NFL veteran, has struggled at times this season for the Kansas City Chiefs, but his pick-six Sunday symbolized a resurgence not only for himself but the Chiefs defense.
By Brandon Judd
Dec 7, 2021 1:45 p.m. MST
Cleveland Browns quarterback Case Keenum (5) is tackled by New England Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy (53).
NFL
Kyle Van Noy just had his best performance of the season (plus NFL Week 10 Utah ties roundup)
The former BYU linebacking star had five tackles, a forced fumble and a sack in the New England Patriots’ 45-7 blowout win over the Cleveland Browns.
By Brandon Judd
Nov 15, 2021 3:02 p.m. MST
Southern Utah University
This Utah college football team is now looking for a new head coach
By Ryan McDonald
Nov 15, 2021 12:55 p.m. MST
Sports
BYU men win, Utah, SUU and Weber State elevate in NCAA cross-country regional
Cougar men finish first as BYU women coast to third-place finish in NCAA Cross Country Regional
By Dick Harmon
Nov 12, 2021 6 p.m. MST
BYU Cougars
The defending NCAA cross-country champ was expected to turn pro. So why’s he back in Provo?
A few months ago, BYU coach Ed Eyestone thought that his star runner almost certainly would not return to BYU this fall.
By Doug Robinson
Nov 9, 2021 11:59 a.m. MST
New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) warms up before the first half of an NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and the Atlanta Falcons.
NFL
How Taysom Hill was utilized offensively by Saints in his return (plus Week 9 Utah ties roundup)
After missing the New Orleans Saints’ past two games with a concussion, Taysom Hill returned to action Sunday, albeit with a new quarterback he’s backing up.
By Brandon Judd
Nov 8, 2021 6 p.m. MST
New Orleans Saints free safety Marcus Williams (43) celebrates in the second half as they defeat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
NFL
How Utah ties performed during Week 8 of the NFL season
Several Utah ties made a significant impact during Week 8 of the NFL season.
By Brandon Judd
Nov 1, 2021 3:06 p.m. MDT
BYU Cougars
BYU cross-country teams hitting their stride — but they’re not alone
The Cougars again boast strong squads, but the Utah women — also a top-10 program — and Utah State and SUU also have quality runners who could make noise at the NCAA championships
By Doug Robinson
Oct 26, 2021 3:21 p.m. MDT
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr., left, is tackled by San Francisco 49ers middle linebacker Fred Warner.
NFL
Fred Warner on the 49ers’ 4-game skid: ‘We’re going to figure this thing out’ (plus Week 7 Utah ties roundup)
The former BYU star linebacker had one of his better games this season, but San Francisco fell for the fourth straight game, losing 30-18 to the Indianapolis Colts.
By Brandon Judd
Oct 25, 2021 2:10 p.m. MDT
Sports
Southern Utah, Weber State are the teams to beat in Big Sky Conference basketball
Two Utah schools are expected to be the class of the Big Sky Conference in men’s basketball this season.
By Brandon Judd
Oct 21, 2021 12:49 p.m. MDT
NFL
How Utah ties performed during Week 6 of the NFL season
Several players made a significant impact during Week 6 of the NFL season.
By Brandon Judd
Oct 18, 2021 7 p.m. MDT
NFL
Devontae Booker thrust into lead back role with Saquon Barkley injury. How did he do?
The former University of Utah star running back took over as the Giants’ lead back Sunday after Saquon Barkley left with an ankle injury during the first quarter against Dallas.
By Brandon Judd
Oct 11, 2021 11:40 a.m. MDT
NFL
Zach Wilson, Taysom Hill put their physical skills on display in NFL’s Week 4
How physically gifted are the former BYU quarterbacks? The NFL world got a first-hand glimpse during Sunday’s Week 4 action.
By Brandon Judd
Oct 4, 2021 7 p.m. MDT
NFL
Zack Moss picked a perfect time for a breakout game (plus Week 3 Utah ties roundup)
“I’m seeing a hungry football player, and I love it,” Bills coach Sean McDermott said after former Utah star Zack Moss accounted for 91 yards and a touchdown Sunday.
By Brandon Judd
Sept 27, 2021 3:57 p.m. MDT
NFL
What to make of Zach Wilson’s four-interception day?
The former BYU quarterback threw four interceptions and no touchdowns in his second career start for the New York Jets, a 25-6 loss to the New England Patriots.
By Brandon Judd
Sept 20, 2021 5 p.m. MDT
NFL
What Ty’Son Williams showed in his first NFL start (plus Week 1 Utah ties roundup)
The former BYU running back had a highlight reel touchdown and accounted for 94 total yards in the Baltimore Ravens’ loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.
By Brandon Judd
Sept 14, 2021 8:20 p.m. MDT
College Football
2021 college football: Utes in the Rose Bowl and other bold predictions
The transfer portal has produced plenty of quick fixes for Utah, BYU and Utah State.
By Dick Harmon
Aug 26, 2021 9 p.m. MDT
NFL
How competitive would an all-Utah NFL team be this season?
Would an NFL team made up purely of Utah ties be competitive this season? The defense would be solid but the offense has some shortcomings.
By Brandon Judd
July 21, 2021 10 a.m. MDT
Olympics
Utah college athletes — past and present — who are Tokyo-bound
Over 11,000 athletes representing 206 nations will compete in the Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, from July 23-Aug. 8, including 15 athletes with Utah college ties.
By Joe Coles
July 17, 2021 9 p.m. MDT
Sports
We drafted 4 fantasy teams from college football players in Utah. Which squad is the best?
Deseret News sports writers drafted four teams from college football players in Utah.
By Brandon JuddRyan McDonald, and 2 more
July 16, 2021 8 a.m. MDT
Sports
Is there a Utah team in the latest Bracketology?
ESPN’s Joe Lunardi released his latest projections for the NCAA Tournament field, with the summer update including BYU and Southern Utah.
By Brandon Judd
July 13, 2021 12:58 p.m. MDT
NFL
Why is there a notable increase of Utah ties in the NFL this offseason?
There’s a more noticeable Utah flair to the NFL this offseason, thanks to a strong contingent of rookies led by BYU, while Utah and Utah State were both steady in keeping players in the NFL.
By Brandon Judd
July 4, 2021 10:27 p.m. MDT
Sports
‘One of the best runs around’: Powder League a Who’s Who of Utah basketball players
Pro-am league features some of the top past and present college players in the state, and a few pros for good measure.
By Jay Drew
June 29, 2021 12:24 p.m. MDT
Sports
This quarterback just became the first college athlete to get his own trademarked logo
By Ryan McDonald
June 28, 2021 2:34 p.m. MDT
Sports
What the Supreme Court’s ruling on NCAA athletes means — and doesn’t mean
The Supreme Court ruled on NCAA v. Alston Monday, although it did not decide on name, image and likeness issues. What does the decision mean moving forward?
By Ryan McDonald
June 21, 2021 12:30 p.m. MDT
Sports
Harvey Langi signs with New England, where he’ll join former Patriots teammate Kyle Van Noy
Former BYU linebacker Harvey Langi rejoined the New England Patriots, and will be reunited with another BYU product, Kyle Van Noy.
By Brandon Judd
May 10, 2021 2:21 p.m. MDT
Sports
Which teams from Utah will make the 2022 men’s NCAA Tournament?
ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi released his first bracket prediction for next season, and only one Beehive State team is on the list.
By Ryan McDonald
April 26, 2021 12:30 p.m. MDT
Sports
College transfer portal is turning into a mass transit player migration
BYU and Utah, like most programs around the country, have both gained and lost players via the portal.
By Dick Harmon
April 10, 2021 4:13 p.m. MDT
Weber State
How a reserve running back helped unbeaten Weber State rally past Southern Utah
Dontae McMillan ran 13 times for 138 yards and a touchdown, and Weber State rallied for a 19-16 win over Southern Utah on Saturday.
By Associated Press
April 3, 2021 8:23 p.m. MDT
Utah Utes
Utah did what was needed to advance to NCAA regional final and a whole lot more
The Red Rocks handily defeated ASU, Boise State and Southern Utah to win their regional semifinal and move within a meet of nationals.
By Trent Wood
April 2, 2021 5:26 p.m. MDT
Sports
If Utah State wants a high-scoring offense, it could look to one of these coaches to replace Craig Smith
If Utah State wants an offensive-minded coach, here are five names it could consider.
By Ryan McDonald
March 30, 2021 1:43 p.m. MDT
Sports
Here are the teams that stand between Utah gymnastics and another trip to nationals
The 2021 postseason bracket for the women’s gymnastics championships was unveiled Monday afternoon, and the No. 6-ranked Red Rocks will be searching their 45th consecutive national championships appearance.
By Trent Wood
March 22, 2021 8:30 p.m. MDT
Sports
Latest bracketology: What to know as BYU, Utah State await their NCAA Tournament fate
With conference tournament week in full swing, the Deseret News will take a daily look through Selection Sunday at how national bracketology experts view schools from Utah in the NCAA Tournament picture.
By Brandon Judd
March 14, 2021 9:51 a.m. MDT
Sports
Southern Utah falls to Montana State in OT thriller in Big Sky semifinals
No. 5 seed Montana State narrowly defeated top-seeded Southern Utah 80-77 in overtime in the semifinals of the Big Sky Conference Tournament on Friday.
By Associated Press
March 13, 2021 12:25 a.m. MST
Sports
Utah State’s Neemias Queta earns 2nd MWC Defensive Player of Year honor of his career
Utah State center Neemias Queta was named the Mountain West Conference Defensive Player of the Year, while Southern Utah coach Todd Simon earned Big Sky Coach of the Year honors.
By Brandon Judd
March 9, 2021 3:37 p.m. MST
Sports
What’s at stake for Utah college basketball teams during conference championship week
For Division I programs from the state of Utah, this week will provide several teams the chance to earn their way to an NCAA Tournament bid. If the regular season is any indication, this could get interesting.
By Brandon Judd
March 8, 2021 5:58 p.m. MST
