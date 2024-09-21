Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla talks with referee Zach Zarba, left, during Game 4 of the NBA Eastern Conference basketball finals against the Indiana Pacers, Monday, May 27, 2024, in Indianapolis.

This article was first published as the Jazz Insiders newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each Friday.

This month, the NBA’s Competition Committee — made up of players, NBPA representatives, coaches, governors, team executives, league executives and referees — came together and unanimously recommended a rule change to the NBA’s board of governors. The board approved the change that will go into effect for the 2024-25 season.

Basically, the new rule expands what officials are allowed to look at during a coach’s challenge of an out-of-bounds violation. Specifically, it gives officials and the replay center the ability to review not only the out-of-bounds violators, but also whether there were any fouls that should have been called that were “proximate” to the out-of-bounds violation.

How is a foul determined to be “proximate” to the out-of-bounds violation? The NBA gave these three criteria when it announced the rule change:

Whether the players involved in the uncalled foul are the same or different players than the ones involved in the out-of-bounds violation under review.

The distance between the uncalled foul and the out-of-bounds violation under review.

The time elapsed between the uncalled foul and the out-of-bounds violation under review.

The league also provided an example of a play from last season’s playoffs in which the new rule would have applied had it been adopted last year.

This video shows a play from a playoff game between Dallas and Minnesota. The Mavericks challenged the original call that gave the Timberwolves possession following an out-of-bounds violation. Although it is clear that Kyrie Irving fouls Jaden McDaniels, the officials could not review fouls and correctly determined that the ball was last touched by McDaniels. So the Mavericks’ challenge was successful and Dallas was given possession of the ball.

Under the new rule, Dallas’ challenge would have been unsuccessful, a foul would be called on Irving and the Timberwolves would keep possession or even shoot free throws if the Mavericks were in the penalty.

While this does keep things a little more honest during replay reviews, it also makes things a little riskier for a coach who may not be aware of a foul that leads to an out-of-bounds violation.

New with the Jazz

Related What NBA commissioner Adam Silver said about NBA expansion and global growth of the game

From the archives

Related What Will Hardy focuses on most during NBA offseason

Extra points

SEG releases new streaming service for Jazz and Utah Hockey Club games (Deseret News)

Is Will Hardy a top-10 coach in the NBA? (Deseret News)

End of an era: Utah Jazz PA announcer Dan Roberts to retire after 2024-25 season (Deseret News)

Steve Wojciechowski is experiencing ‘favorite thing about coaching’ with SLC Stars (KSL.com)

Around the league

Up next