Utah Utes guard Lani White (3) jumps for a lay up after driving the ball down the court during a game against the Oregon Ducks at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023.

Lani White’s days in a Utah uniform aren’t over.

The former Utes guard who transferred to Virginia Tech last season has transferred back to Utah, the school announced Thursday.

The news was first alluded to on the latest Runnin’ Utes podcast earlier this week.

White, who played two seasons at Utah in a reserve role before joining the Hokies during the 2024-25 campaign, averaged career highs in points (9.6), rebounds (3.3) and assists (1.4) while starting 31 games for Virginia Tech.

She shot 49.1% from the field and 50% from the 3-point line in her lone season with the Hokies, while averaging 26.1 minutes per game.

“Words cannot express how happy I am for Lani and our fans. She is beloved by so many, and we welcome her back with open arms,” Utah coach Gavin Petersen said in a statement.

“She went to Virginia Tech and improved on her game as she gained valuable playing experience in the ACC. ... She knows our system on both offense and defense, so she will not skip a beat as she returns to us this summer. We can’t wait for her passion and energy to ignite our program this season.”

White’s return provides a spark and provides valuable experience for a Utah program that is going through a major roster reset this offseason.

The Utes lost senior guards Ines Vieira and Kennady McQueen and forwards Jenna Johnson and Maye Toure, while all-conference guard Gianna Kneepkens entered the transfer portal ahead of her final collegiate season.

Freshman guard Kylie Ray and center Nene Sow also entered the transfer portal.

What other players are joining the Utes

Utah also announced the addition of two other players for next year’s roster in California transfer forward Kamryn Mafua and freshman forward Evelina Otto.

Mafua, who announced her commitment to Utah nearly two weeks ago, played in 15 games for the Golden Bears last season and averaged 1.6 points and 0.9 rebounds in minimal on-court time.

She was rated a four-star talent coming out of high school in the 2024 class, as ESPNw ranked her No. 56 nationally.

“We missed out on Kamryn out of high school, so we made sure we got her to Utah this time around,” Petersen said. “She was ranked in the top 50 of her recruiting class in 2024.

“Her versatility and mobility at the forward position will be a perfect fit for our program. Her length, strength and athleticism will allow her to make an immediate impact for us in the Big 12. She is a team player and a slam dunk for our culture. She is another transfer that will bring valuable experience coming in from the ACC.”

Otto, meanwhile, committed to the Utes back in February and is another addition to the 2025-26 roster that already includes three other true freshmen in five-star guard Leonna “LA” Sneed, four-star guard Avery Hjelmstad and forward Ella Todd.

Otto, a native of Riga, Latvia, played her senior played at Denver East High. She averaged 16.6 points, 12.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 2.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game, helping Denver East go undefeated on its way to a league championship.

Otto has international experience, playing for the 2024 Latvian Under 18 European Championship Division A team.

“Evelina joins our program having completed her high school senior (year) at Denver East High School. She brings with her international experience as she represents Latvia in FIBA play,” Petersen said.

“Evelina has the skill set to be successful in our system on the perimeter as a post player but also has the physical attributes to defend and score down low on the block. We welcome her playing style and experience at the international level to help us climb in the Big 12.”

How is Utah’s roster shaping up for the 2025-26 season?

With the official addition of White, Mafua and Otto, the Utes have 13 players on the roster for next season.

Guard Maty Wilke

Guard Brooke Walker

Guard Grace Foster

Guard Lani White

Guard Leonna “LA” Sneed

Guard Avery Hjelmstad

Forward Reese Ross

Forward Samantha Crispe

Forward Chyra Evans

Forward Alyssa Blanck

Forward Kamryn Mafua

Forward Evelina Otto

Forward Ella Todd

“Overall, we are excited about the additions we have made to our program,” Petersen said. “In the early period, we went and locked in one of the best recruiting classes in our program since I’ve been here and positioned ourselves to continue to elevate our program.

“The additions we’ve made in the late period complement our freshman class perfectly. We will have a great mix of experience and youth as we build into next season.”