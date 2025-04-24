Utah Utes defensive tackle Junior Tafuna (58) celebrates after a play during a game against BYU at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024.

There have been plenty of fruitful seasons in recent years for former Utah Utes getting selected in the annual NFL draft.

Over the past two years, there have been eight former Utes taken in the draft, including five in 2024 — with three of those coming in the first four rounds.

Two years ago, tight end Dalton Kincaid was a first-round selection, Utah’s third first-round pick in a seven-year span.

In 2020, there were seven Utes taken in the draft, and in 2017, a school-record eight Utah players heard their name called.

The 2025 version, though, is expected to be a bit leaner.

There are no surefire draft prospects for the Utes this year, though defensive tackle Junior Tafuna, linebacker Karene Reid and tight end Brant Kuithe represent Utah’s best chances of having a player (or two) taken in the 2025 draft.

All three were invited to the NFL combine this year and are viewed as late-round or priority free-agent possibilities.

Injuries forced all three to miss time last season, and that could play a role in whether they are selected in the draft or take the free-agent route.

Utah’s three most likely draftees

Junior Tafuna, defensive tackle

Height and weight: 6-foot-3, 305 pounds

What Tafuna accomplished at Utah: Tafuna was a four-year all-conference selection for the Utes out of Bingham High, including being named the Pac-12 Freshman Defensive Player of the Year in 2021.

During his senior season, he had 31 tackles, three tackles for loss, a half-sack, four pass breakups and an interception.

Tafuna had a strong week at the Senior Bowl as well during the pre-draft process, something that could help him this weekend.

What others said about Tafuna’s NFL chances: “Tafuna is a linebacker-to-defensive tackle convert who brings unique quickness and first-step agility to the defensive tackle position. Overall, he likely lacks the build and strength to be a full-time starter but should hold up as a Day 3 depth player.” — Pro Football Focus

“He doesn’t have a diverse pass-rush plan but can surprise blockers with his upper-body strength. Overall, Tafuna can get moved when his pad level isn’t right, but he creates knockback and controls his man when he rolls his hips into contact. He has a chance to carve out a depth role in the NFL.” — Dane Brugler, The Athletic

Utah linebacker Karene Reid (21) celebrates his touchdown on a recovered fumble during game against Oregon Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. | Andy Nelson, Associated Press

Karene Reid, linebacker

Height and weight: 6-foot, 226 pounds

What Reid accomplished at Utah: Reid was a two-time Pac-12 all-conference selection and started 39 of the 43 games he played for the Utes over four seasons.

While his senior season was impacted by an injury, he still led all Utah linebackers with 54 tackles, six tackles for loss and three sacks while playing eight games.

What others said about Reid’s NFL chances: “Overall, Reid is undersized and overaged, but he plays fast, self-assured and physical with the tackling skills to finish the mission. If healthy, he has a chance to earn a role as a backup and special teams contributor.” — Dane Brugler, The Athletic

“Reid comes from NFL bloodlines and plays the game with passion. He diagnoses quickly and is focused on getting to where he needs to be, but his lack of size and length will make it hard to leverage his gap as a pro. He’s below average in coverage but shows some instincts and talent as a blitzer. He saw limited reps on special teams but has the motor and play demeanor for the job.” — Lance Zierlein, NFL.com

Utah Utes tight end Brant Kuithe (80) celebrates a touchdown against USU in Logan on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Brant Kuithe, tight end

Height and weight: 6-foot-2, 236 pounds

What Kuithe accomplished at Utah: Kuithe, who started his college career in 2018, was an accomplished tight end for the Utes, with 183 receptions for 2,387 yards and 22 touchdowns.

He earned all-conference honors four times, including last season — when Kuithe had 35 receptions for 505 receiving yards and a team-high six touchdowns.

Kuithe, though, has an extensive injury history — he missed most of the 2022 season and all of 2023 thanks to a torn ACL, while his 2024 season was cut short by injury — and he’s 25 years old, not ideal characteristics for a rookie trying to break into the NFL.

What others said about Kuithe’s NFL chances: “Kuithe comes into the league as an undersized, 25-year-old rookie with a concerning history of injuries. He is too small to work in-line but can be used as a lead blocker or from the slot, where he can snatch up and subdue defenders in space. Kuithe is a productive pass catcher with good route acumen, speed to work downfield and run-after-catch talent.” — Lance Zierlein, NFL.com

“Six collegiate seasons at Utah and an extensive injury history will leave Kuithe off many boards. When healthy, he shows up as a capable receiving option, albeit an undersized one. However, he separates well (96th percentile) and is a mover with the ball in his hands. He could find a home as a move tight end/flanker/big slot option in the later rounds.” — Pro Football Focus

Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze (1) can't make a catch in the end zone against Utah cornerback Zemaiah Vaughn (5) game Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Seattle. | Lindsey Wasson, Associated Press

Other Utah names to watch out for, likely in free agency

Micah Bernard, running back

Damien Alford, wide receiver

Dorian Singer, wide receiver

Money Parks, wide receiver

Caleb Lohner, tight end

Miki Suguturaga, tight end

Connor O’Toole, edge rusher

Van Fillinger, edge rusher

Tevita Fotu, defensive tackle

Zemaiah Vaughn, cornerback

Alaka’i Gilman, safety

Each of these players attended the Big 12 Pro Days in Texas last month, along with Tafuna, Reid and Kuithe.

Can one of the wide receiver options here follow the Devaughn Vele path? Last year, he was a surprise seventh-round selection, and Vele turned that into a nice rookie campaign with the Denver Broncos, where he had 41 catches for 475 yards and three touchdowns.

Lohner is an intriguing prospect, as a former college basketball player who’s giving it a shot at a pro football career. It’s a path that has produced some notable tight ends at the NFL level, like Antonio Gates.

Others like Vaughn and Bernard could also find themselves as priority free agents come the end of the draft Saturday.

Arkansas running back Ja'Quinden Jackson (22) scores a touchdown Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, in Fayetteville, Ark. | Michael Woods, Associated Press

Former Utah players to watch for

Ja’Quinden Jackson, former Utah running back

Xavier Carlton, former Utah edge rusher

JaTravis Broughton, former Utah cornerback

Jackson, who left Utah to finish his college career at Arkansas, and Carlton, who’s played the past three years at California, have the possibility of being late-round flier picks, while Broughton, who transferred to TCU, is more likely to be a free-agent pickup.

