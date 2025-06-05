Utah wide receiver Dres Anderson (6) catches a touchdown pass between UCLA's Ishmael Adams (1) and UCLA Bruins defensive back Fabian Moreau (10) in the Rose Bowl in Pac-12 action. The Utes and Bruins will open the 2025 season in the Rose Bowl, but this time as members of the Big 12 and Big Ten. The two teams will meet again in 2030 at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

Utah’s nonconference schedule this season is pretty intriguing, starting off with a return to the Rose Bowl to play UCLA.

The Utes and Bruins open the 2025 season on Aug. 30 in a game that will be televised on Fox and will feature plenty of storylines, from Utah with New Mexico transfer quarterback Devon Dampier to UCLA with Tennessee transfer quarterback Nico Iamaleava.

Both teams are coming off losing records and are eager to start the season on the right note.

After that, the Utes make their first trip to Laramie since 2010 to play Wyoming. Yes, the Utes have won nine of the last 10 against the Cowboys, but War Memorial Stadium always is a tough place to play.

The Utes then round out nonconference play with their first meeting against Cal Poly.

With limited openings, college football nonconference schedules fill up fast, and on Wednesday, the Utes — which have games scheduled out to 2033 — added another game.

Utah will host Nevada in 2028, filling out a three-game nonconference slate that includes games at Wisconsin and vs. Utah Tech.

Here’s a look at the complete future nonconference schedule for the Utes, from 2026 to 2033.

2026

vs. Idaho

vs. Arkansas

vs. Utah State

The Utes will start the 2026 season with a rare phenomenon — opening up with three consecutive nonconference home games.

Utah will meet Idaho for the first time since 1993 (the Utes lost that game 28-18), then will host Arkansas for the first-ever meeting between the two schools.

After that, it’s a return of the Battle of the Brothers against Utah State, which pays a visit to Salt Lake City for the first time since 2015. The Utes are currently riding a three-game win streak against the Aggies.

2027

vs. Miami (FL) in Las Vegas

vs. Wyoming

At last year’s Big 12 media days at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Utah coach Kyle Whittingham said that he “probably won’t” be the Utes’ coach for that game.

“It’s been a great opportunity to play here as much as we have,” Whittingham said of Allegiant Stadium, which hosted the Pac-12 championship games.

“We’re going to open here in 2027 against the Miami Hurricanes. I probably won’t be sitting here in this chair, but somebody will. That’s going to be a great opportunity to come to Vegas and play again.”

Whittingham’s contract runs through 2027, but it could be Morgan Scalley in the head coach position when the first-ever meeting between the Utes and Hurricanes happens in Vegas.

The Utes also host Wyoming for the first time since 2009, when the two teams were members of the Mountain West Conference, as part of a home-and-home agreement between the schools. As noted, Utah heads to Laramie this year for the first leg.

2028

vs. Utah Tech

vs. Nevada

at Wisconsin

The Utes will open with instate opponent Utah Tech, the first meeting on the gridiron between the two schools. Then, Utah hosts Nevada for the first meeting between the programs since 1945.

BYU's Micah Hannemann (7) breaks up a pass intended for Wisconsin receiver Danny Davis III (6) at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017. In 2028, the Utes will face the Badgers in Madison, Wisconsin, for the first time since 1987. | Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

The crown jewel of the nonconference schedule in 2028 is a visit to Camp Randall Stadium as the Utes return to Madison, Wisconsin, for the first time since 1987, when the Utes defeated the Badgers, 31-28.

It will be the fourth meeting between the two programs and the first since 1996, when Wisconsin beat Utah 38-10 in the 1996 Copper Bowl.

There should be a sizable amount of Ute fans that make the trip, and getting to witness “Jump Around” in person will be a highlight.

2029

vs. Weber State

at Arkansas

After hosting Weber State, the Utes will hit the road for their first-ever visit to Fayetteville, Arkansas. As part of the return leg from the home-and-home series, the Utes will head into SEC territory to face the Razorbacks. As is the case for any Power Four nonconference game, the trip to Arkansas is going to provide a lot of excitement early in the season.

2030

vs. Utah Tech

vs. UCLA

After another game against Utah Tech, the UCLA Bruins come to town for the second half of the home-and-home series against an old Pac-12 foe. The Utes are 9-12 all time against the Bruins, but have won four of the last five meetings between the two schools, including a 14-7 win at Rice-Eccles Stadium in 2023, the Pac-12’s final year.

2031

vs. LSU

vs. Utah State

History will be made at Rice-Eccles Stadium as the Utes welcome in LSU for the first time ever.

This far in advance, it’s impossible to tell how good each team will be, but LSU and Utah both have winning traditions, and it could be one of the marquee nonconference games in the country that year.

Along with Michigan, Florida and USC, LSU is one of the top-tier opponents that has made the trek to Salt Lake City, and it should make for a memorable game.

2032

at LSU

Perhaps the most exciting opponent on Utah’s nonconference schedule, the Utes will travel to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to play LSU.

The Utes will visit Tiger Stadium, also known as Death Valley, during the 2032 season. | AP

It’s not the first time the Utes have made the trip — they played at LSU in 1974 and 1976, both losses — but it’s the first time in quite a while.

Visiting “Death Valley” should be a treat for Ute fans, especially those who enjoyed their visit to the “Swamp” when Utah played Florida in 2022.

2033

vs. Wisconsin

Wisconsin makes the return trip after hosting the Utes in 2028.

Just like LSU, Wisconsin joins an elite list of brand-name teams that have played in Salt Lake City.

The Badgers and the Utes will face off on Sept. 10, 2033. The players that will play in that game are still a ways off from high school, but when the game rolls around, there will be plenty of excitement in Salt Lake City.

