BYU head coach Kalani Sitake walks off the field after the opening day of BYU football spring camp held at the Zions Bank Practice Fields in Provo on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025.

BYU opens fall football camp Wednesday and has plenty to prove with the departure of returning quarterback Jake Retzlaff to Tulane, rebuilt offensive and defensive lines, and preseason expectations far from where they finished in the Big 12 last year after going 11-2 in 2024.

This will be the first season BYU will have a full share of Big 12 money to operate with under the direction of a new athletic director and leadership counsel. The amount is greater than any season in BYU history.

Both NIL and revenue sharing will make this an interesting season. On the cusp of a top-20 recruiting year for the class of 2026, the roster will be filled with plenty of transfers, including defensive tackles Keanu Tanuvasa (Utah) and Justin Kirkland (Oklahoma State).

There are players who believe BYU’s defense is being underestimated this season and there is a lot to remind people about.

The Cougars finished atop the Big 12 in most defensive categories in 2024, but lacked in stopping the run, preventing offenses from converting third downs and getting sacks. Those are all goals for this year’s squad.

Offensively, the big story will be the quarterback decision on Retzlaff’s replacement after his suspension of seven games that triggered his departure. Utah State transfer McCae Hillstead is expected to take snaps as QB1 when camp begins.

Question of the week

With fall camp kickoff on Wednesday, aside from the QB battle, what are your three most anticipated position battles to watch in the coming days?

Jay Drew: Obviously, the race to be BYU’s starting quarterback begins Wednesday, with McCae Hillstead, Treyson Bourget and freshman Bear Bachmeier in the running. I’ve hinted in recent articles that I think Hillstead has the inside track.

Several other position battles won’t get as much attention, but probably should.

A major one is WR2 and WR3 — the positions alongside WR1 Chase Roberts, who will have to take on a bigger leadership role. These guys will replace Miami-bound Keelan Marion and pro football-bound Darius Lassiter. The way I see it, Parker Kingston and JoJo Phillips will emerge as the other two starting receivers, but don’t count out Snow College transfer Reggie Frischknecht, who I’ve heard has been impressive in player-run practices.

Another big battle will be at cornerback, as BYU looks to replace the great Jakob Robinson. It appears to be a four-way race for two spots, as Evan Johnson, Tre Alexander, Mory Bamba and Jonathan Kabeya get in the mix.

I’m going with the two guys who saw the most time last year, Johnson and Bamba. But keep an eye on Tayvion Beasley, the transfer from San Diego State (and other places).

On the offensive line, it appears that the tackles are fairly set with Andrew Gentry and Isaiah Jatta penciled in there, Gentry on the right side and Jatta on the left. Bruce Mitchell should be the starting center, and Weylin Lapuaho the starting left guard.

So the best battle should be at right guard, where newcomer Kyle Sfarcioc will push for a starting spot after allowing no sacks last year at Southern Utah. I see Sfarcioc beating out returners Austin Leausa and Sonny Makasini, based on a few conversations I had in spring camp with a couple of coaches. We will see.

Dick Harmon: The down-and-dirty battle this fall will be among defensive ends. You’d have to go back a long way to find this many capable and talented defensive ends who have to prove themselves. This will now be a killing field of competition with Tyler Batty gone. You have Logan Lutui, Bodie Schoonover, Ephraim Asiata, Viliami Po’uha, Texas transfer Tausili Akana, Hunter Clegg, Vincent Tautua, Kinilau Fonohema and Orion Maile-Kaufusi.

The thing about this group is that they have the size and speed to play. Undersized Asiata may have the best motor, and Lutui has seen playing time and knows the system. Clegg committed to Utah before his mission and is considered one of the best DEs produced by Utah high schools. Akana has put on weight, a factor that held him back in Texas. It goes on and on.

Much is expected of this group, and the competition for playing time will be fierce. This is how Jay Hill and Kelly Poppinga like it. At the least, they’ll have some talent to build depth and keep starters fresh with rotations.

The second top competition is who will be the top receiver behind Roberts. You have JoJo Phillips and Parker Kingston, who have experience, but heralded Cody Hagen deserves a look now that he is reportedly healthy. Stanford transfer Tiger Bachmeier will fight for reps.

And don’t sleep on Weber State transfer by way of Manti High Reggie Frischknecht, who has the size and speed to make a case for the Darius Lassiter job of stretching the field.

There is a group of young players who need to learn the offense and can make their mark. These guys include Tei Nacua, Lamason Waller III and Dominique McKenzie. A kingsize van isn’t big enough for Fesi Sitake.

My third position battle to watch is at right guard, where experienced Sonny Makasini and Austin Leausa will be pushed hard by SUU transfer Kyle Sfarcioc, who has yet to give up a sack since high school and three years with the Thunderbirds. All three are over 310 pounds.

I’m not worried at all about the QB. What I’m worried about is the offensive coordinator.

Everyone was having a cow when Steve Young left. Bosco replaced him and ran the table. Bosco had like 28 passing attempts before he won the job. Fowler was no slouch either.

— Flashback

My own bold prediction is that BYU goes 6-0 and ends at 9-3. To get into the BIG12 final they would need to beat Utah and get a couple of big wins on the road in the last six games. If they can avoid injuries like last year, it’s possible.

— Perilous times

