Utah State Aggies football: 2023 recruiting class (+live updates, video)

Here is the list of official letter of intent signings for the Utah State Aggies. Come back throughout the day as more are announced.
High school signees
Zion Andreasen
LB/EDGE — East High School (Salt Lake City)
6-foot-4, 230 pounds
Not rated — 247 Sports
Not rated — Rivals
Not rated — On3
- Committed to Utah State on August 3, choosing the Aggies over offers from Idaho, San Diego State and Montana.
- Has played on both sides of the ball for East, as a tight end, linebacker and edge rusher.
- Recorded 51 tackles and a team-high 13 sacks as a senior, while also scoring a defensive touchdown.
- Racked up 87 total tackles in his high school career, after tallying 35 tackles as a junior in 2021.
McCae Hillstead
QB — Skyridge High School (Lehi)
5-foot-11, 175 pounds
★★★ — 247 Sports
★★★ — Rivals
★★★ — On3
McCae is a guy who believes in his teammates, and trusts the process and is just an awesome kid. So no matter what happens on the field, he’s going to continue to trust his guys and believe in them and he knows his guys will go make plays. — Skyridge coach Jon Lehman
- Ranked the 15th-best prospect in the state of the Utah in 2023, and the 65th-best quarterback prospect in the country.
- Completed 195 of 353 pass attempts in 2021 — a completion percentage of 55.24% — for 2493 yards, 24 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Also carried the ball 122 times, rushing for 819 yards — 6.71 yards per carry — and 13 touchdowns.
- Threw for the fourth-most touchdowns and fourth-most passing yards of any quarterback in Utah last fall.
- Holds scholarship offers from Utah State, Florida International (FIU) and Washington State.
- Missed considerable time with injury as a senior, but has still managed to complete 83 of 131 pass attempts for 1,145 yards, 12 touchdowns and three interceptions, while rushing for 272 yards and seven additional scores.
Jackson Olsen
WR — Ridgeline High School (Millville)
6-foot-3, 175 pounds
★★★ — 247 Sports
★★ — Rivals
★★★ — On3
Jackson is an incredible athlete who was a key player in our state championship run last year. This year he was injured and only played half the year. In that short time he was an electric player scoring as a QB, WR, RB and as a kick returner. I’m excited to see what he can do at the next level. — Ridgeline coach Travis Cox
- Holds scholarship offers from Utah State and Idaho.
- Led Ridgeline in receiving yards in 2021 with 1,125 and tied for a team-best 17 touchdowns.
- Averaged 18.14 yards per reception and scored at least a touchdown in every game as junior, the lone exception coming in the RiverHawks season opener against Bonneville.
- Missed considerable time due to injury as a senior, but still managed to make 22 catches for 282 yards and three touchdowns, while also rushing for 136 yards and a score. Olsen also dabbled at quarterback briefly, completing 13 of 14 passes for 94 yards and an interception.
Jr Sia
OT — Mountain Ridge High School (Herriman)
6-foot-6, 308 pounds
★★★ — 247 Sports
★★★ — Rivals
★★★ — On3
- Is rated the 10th-best prospect in the state of Utah and 88th-best offensive line prospect in the country, per 247 Sports’ Composite.
- Chose the Aggies over offers from some notable Power Five programs, namely Utah, Nebraska and Virginia.
- Based off of 247 Sports ratings, is the seventh-best prospect to ever sign with Utah State.
- Played on both sides of the ball for the Mustangs, as an offensive tackle and nose guard.
Kadiyon Sweat
S — Lehi High School
6-feet, 185 pounds
★★★ — 247 Sports
★★ — Rivals
Not rated — On3
Kadiyon Sweat was the quarterback of our defense. His football IQ was outstanding. He gave us great athleticism and ball hawk skills as well as great physicality from his safety position. USU will be getting a great player and a great culture guy. He will work as hard as any player on their roster and give them anything they need. Very unselfish player. — Lehi head coach Ed Larson.
- Rated the 26th-best prospect in the state of Utah and the 152nd-best safety prospect in the country, per 247 Sports.
- Chose the Aggies over offers from Air Force, Colorado State and a handful of FCS schools, including instate programs Weber State and Utah Tech, per multiple recruiting services.
- Recorded 41 tackles and a team-high eight interceptions, two of which were pick-sixes, as a senior and finished his high school career with 191 tackles — averaging 3.6 per game — and 24 interceptions, including four pick-sixes.
JUCO Signees
Ronald Fuselier
CB — Allan Hancock College
6-foot-1, 170 pounds
- Played two seasons for the Bulldogs.
- In nine game played last season, he recorded 40 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, a forced fumble and three interceptions.
- This year, in 10 games played, he had 22 tackles and 11 pass break ups.
- Has two years of eligibility remaining.
Clifton Mosley
DL — Navarro College
6-foot-2, 340 pounds
- A freshman — he will have three years of eligibility for Utah State — Mosley has played in seven games this season for the Bulldogs.
- Has 31 total tackles — 27 solo — two tackles for loss and a fumble recovery.
- Originally recruited by Kent State and Louisiana-Monroe out of high school (Calvary Baptist Academy).
Javarr Strong
DB — Hutchinson Community College
6-foot-3, 185 pounds
- Had 48 tackles, one fumble recovery and one interception in 11 games played this season.
- Native of Muscle Shoals, Alabama, originally signed with Arkansas State out of high school (Muscle Shoals).
- Was a three-star prospect coming out of high school, with interest from Nebraska, Memphis and Western Kentucky.
- Just finished his freshman season after redshirting the 2021 season.
Power Five transfers
Malone Mataele
DB — Utah
5-foot-11, 184 pounds
- Played four seasons at the University of Utah, recording 43 tackles, five pass breakups and an interception.
- A rising senior, his best season came in 2021 when he had 28 tackles and played heavy minutes in 11 games.
- A three-star recruit coming out of high school, Mataele had offers from seven Pac-12 schools in addition to Utah, as well as Virginia and BYU.
Gavin Barthiel
LB — Washington State
6-foot-1, 219 pounds
- A three-star recruit and member of WSU’s 2021 recruiting class, Barthiel did not play in 2022.
- Had offers from 14 Power Five schools, including Washington State, as well as team’s like Nebraska, Pittsburg, West Virginia and Missouri.
- A native of Lakeland, Florida, attended Lake Gibson High School.