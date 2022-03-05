Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 
large.0.png

Linsy Hunsaker

U.S. & World
Olympic gold medalist Peter Vidmar called as LDS mission president (+videos)
Olympic gymnast has been called as a mission president for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
By Linsy Hunsaker
Dec 13, 2015 2:06 p.m. MST
Shannon Abbott with her family.
Utah
Payson mom releases Christmas album after ‘Hallelujah’ video goes viral
After a whirlwind two months following the meteoric rise of her “Mommy’s Hallelujah” video, Payson mother Shannon Abbott has released her first album just in time for Christmas.
By Linsy Hunsaker
Nov 22, 2015 12:53 p.m. MST
The Zero Fatalities "Buckle Up You Must" photo contest ends November 30, 2015.
Utah
Zero Fatalities photo contest: Why do you buckle up?
Those who support the use of seat belts can submit a picture to the Zero Fatalities “Buckle Up You Must” contest.
By Linsy Hunsaker
Nov 20, 2015 11:28 a.m. MST
Utah
Payson woman of ‘Mommy’s Hallelujah’ fame releases mom version of ‘Right Here Waiting’
Shannon Abbott has released yet another mommy version of a popular song, and it doesn’t look like she’s stopping any time soon.
By Linsy Hunsaker
Nov 18, 2015 10:51 a.m. MST
U.S. & World
The world reacts: Countries light up their landmarks in support of Paris after attacks
By Linsy Hunsaker
Nov 15, 2015 4:40 p.m. MST
U.S. & World
DN Video: Some Republicans look to Mitt Romney as ‘new hope’ for 2016 presidential race
Even though Mitt Romney officially declined to run for president in the 2016 election back in January, talk of him swooping in at the last minute has continued to bubble underneath the surface, this time coming from The Washington Post.
By Linsy Hunsaker
Nov 13, 2015 4:25 p.m. MST
FILE - Viewmont High School student Tanner Gibbons attends class in a portable classroom in Bountiful Friday, Oct. 2, 2015.
Utah
Race, gender, minority percentage makeup of Utah’s schools
America’s classrooms are changing. Here’s a look at the race/ethnicity and gender breakdown of Utah’s schools.
By Linsy Hunsaker
Nov 12, 2015 11:30 a.m. MST
"Hotel Transylvania"
U.S. & World
Halloween entertainment guide: Everything you need for a family-fun Halloween night
There are a lot of movies to choose from when you want a good scare. This guide will walk you through what to watch with the kids, what to watch with your spouse after they’ve gone to bed and how to know what is good for your family.
By Linsy Hunsaker
Oct 30, 2015 10:30 a.m. MDT
Which U.S. cities are the best for retirement?
World & Nation
National Save for Retirement Week: Top 10 U.S. cities for retirement
In honor of National Save for Retirement Week, here are the top 10 U.S. cities in which to retire.
By Linsy Hunsaker
Oct 19, 2015 4:26 p.m. MDT
Utah
Utah woman sings mommy version of ‘Yesterday'; ‘Hallelujah’ video gets over 30 million views
Shannon Christensen Abbott’s mommy “Hallelujah” has been seen over 30 million times, but she isn’t just relying on her past success.
By Linsy Hunsaker
Sept 28, 2015 4:21 p.m. MDT
Wasatch Mountains
U.S. & World
Map shows when fall colors will come to your area
By Linsy Hunsaker
Sept 25, 2015 6:33 p.m. MDT
Utah
Utah woman’s mommy rendition of ‘Hallelujah’ gets over 2 million views
Local mom Shannon Christensen Abbott’s mommy rendition of “Hallelujah” is viewed more than 2 million times on Facebook.
By Linsy Hunsaker
Sept 20, 2015 12:40 p.m. MDT
Utah
Utah dancer places second among stage dancers in ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ finale
Roy dancer Hailee Payne placed second among the stage dancers in the second half of the “So You Think You Can Dance” season 12 finale Monday night.
By Linsy Hunsaker
Sept 14, 2015 9:10 p.m. MDT
Republican presidential hopeful Sen. Marco Rubio, third from left, shakes hands with attendees at a town hall meeting in Carson City, Nev. on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2015. The campaign stop was part of a two-day swing through northern Nevada. The Florida senato
U.S. & World
Rubio plays up Mormon background on campaign trail
Marco Rubio may not be Mormon now, he converted to the LDS Church briefly as a child, something he is not brushing under the rug as he tries to win over voters in Nevada.
By Linsy Hunsaker
Sept 14, 2015 4:20 p.m. MDT
U.S. & World
9/11 photo gallery: Remembering those who gave their lives 14 years ago
By Linsy Hunsaker
Sept 11, 2015 3:50 p.m. MDT
Utah
Utah dancer steals judges’ hearts in first half of ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ finale
Roy jazz dancer Hailee Payne performed in the first part of the “So You Think You Can Dance” season 12 finale Monday night and earned rave reviews from the judges.
By Linsy Hunsaker
Sept 10, 2015 1:17 p.m. MDT
Utah
Roy dancer makes ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ finale, top 4
Roy jazz dancer Hailee Payne was voted into the “So You Think You Can Dance” top four Monday night.
By Linsy Hunsaker
Sept 1, 2015 2:05 p.m. MDT
1591087.jpg
U.S. & World
Video: Key and Peele show what it would look like if we treated education like we do pro sports
In a recent sketch, Comedy Central’s Key & Peele looked at what would happen if education was treated like pro sports.
By Linsy Hunsaker
Sept 1, 2015 1:55 p.m. MDT
U.S. & World
Photo gallery: Remembering Katrina 10 years later
By Linsy Hunsaker
Aug 29, 2015 9:31 p.m. MDT
Utah
Roy dancer impresses ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ judges yet again, makes show’s top 6
Roy’s Hailee Payne impressed the “So You Think You Can Dance” judges with a hard-hitting hip hop routine Monday night. And after a close call with the bottom four, she made it through to next week in the show’s top six.
By Linsy Hunsaker
Aug 25, 2015 7:25 p.m. MDT
Left, Taylor Nelson, 18, sits in adult leader Brian Allen's "trek wheelchair." Nelson helped push Allen's customized wheelchair during the Garland Utah Stake's youth pioneer trek in Wyoming in July.
Utah
What went right: LDS teen helps leader through trek, and other uplifting news
18-year-old Taylor Nelson did more than participate in a recent reenactment of the pioneer trek. He helped a friend.
By Linsy Hunsaker
Aug 24, 2015 7:05 a.m. MDT
Business
Money Magazine ranks Draper as one of the best small U.S. cities to live in
In their yearly “Best Places to Live” rankings, Money Magazine ranked Draper as the 18th best small city.
By Linsy Hunsaker
Aug 20, 2015 12:50 p.m. MDT
Utah
Roy dancer dazzles ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ judges, soars into the show’s top 8
Utah jazz dancer Hailee Payne dazzled the judges on “So You Think You Can Dance” Monday night, claiming a spot in the show’s top 8 dancers.
By Linsy Hunsaker
Aug 18, 2015 10:40 a.m. MDT
In this June 17, 2005 file photo, Amazon.com founder and CEO Jeff Bezos holds a copy of "Fluid Concepts and Creative Analogies" by Douglas Hofstadter -- the first book sold online by Amazon.com -- as he poses for photos at the company's headquarters in Se
World & Nation
Amazon workers report demoralizing working conditions; CEO Jeff Bezos says the company described is not Amazon
Working at online tech giants like Amazon and Facebook is the new American Dream; however, according to a recent article in The New York Times, not all of them are peaches are roses to work for.
By Linsy Hunsaker
Aug 18, 2015 6:17 a.m. MDT
A car accident five years ago left Dustin Shillcox paralyzed from the chest down. With the help of an epidural stimulator, he is able to stand, in Heber City, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2015.
Utah
What went right: Paralyzed Utah man stands again, and more uplifting news
Five years ago, Dustin Shillcox was paralyzed in a car accident. Now, he’s standing again. Read more about his story and other uplifting news of the week.
By Linsy Hunsaker
Aug 16, 2015 7:09 p.m. MDT
Provo, Utah
Utah County
The 25 cities that are most expensive for Utah taxpayers
Have you ever wondered how much your city government gets from its citizens?
By Linsy Hunsaker
Aug 14, 2015 10:18 p.m. MDT
Milwaukee, Wisconsin
World & Nation
America’s 10 best — and worst — big cities to live in
Which large U.S. city is the best place to live?
By Linsy Hunsaker
Aug 12, 2015 5:11 p.m. MDT
Utah
Roy native makes ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ top 10; Orem dancer eliminated
Roy native Hailee Payne made the “So You Think You Can Dance” top 10 Monday night; fellow Utah dancer Alexia Meyer was cut from the competition.
By Linsy Hunsaker
Aug 12, 2015 5:10 p.m. MDT
Master Sgt. Brian "Bo" Thomas came home early from a Middle East deployment and surprised his kids and extended family Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2015, at the City Creek Cheesecake Factory in Salt Lake City.
Utah
What went right: Local airman surprises family with early homecoming, and other uplifting news
When the Thomas kids showed up at the Cheesecake Factory, they thought they would be picking up a military service award, not their father.
By Linsy Hunsaker
Aug 8, 2015 7:57 p.m. MDT
Presidential contender Donald Trump points in front of the media during the second day of the Women's British Open golf championship on the Turnberry golf course in Turnberry, Scotland, Friday, July 31, 2015.
U.S. & World
10 interesting, weird things candidates are selling on the 2016 campaign trail
We’ve compiled a list of the 10 most interesting things you can buy to support the presidential candidates.
By Linsy Hunsaker
Aug 6, 2015 4:50 p.m. MDT
