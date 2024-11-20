Harry Styles walks after the funeral service of One Direction singer Liam Payne at St Mary's Church in Amersham, England, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024.

Former One Direction bandmates Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik reunited for Liam Payne’s funeral in northwest London on Wednesday, People reported.

It’s been nearly nine years since One Direction announced an indefinite hiatus, which started in January 2016, per The BBC.

Wednesday was the first time the bandmates were seen together since then.

Payne died on Oct. 16 in Argentina “after falling from the third floor of a hotel in Palermo,” an initial police statement said, per the Buenos Aires Times.

The autopsy report concluded that Payne’s death was caused by “multiple trauma” and “internal and external hemorrhage” that resulted from his fall from the third-floor balcony of his hotel room.

The report ruled out “self-harm of any kind and/or physical intervention by third parties.”

Payne’s funeral service was held in at St. Mary’s Church in Amersham, located northwest of London. The service was a private event and only Payne’s close friends and family members were invited to attend.

Several stars joined the One Direction bandmates at Payne’s funeral.

A horse-drawn carriage carrying the coffin of Liam Payne arrives for the funeral service of the One Direction singer at St Mary's Church in Amersham, Buckinghamshire, England, Wednesday Nov. 20, 2024. | Jonathan Brady

Simon Cowell, the driving force behind the formation of One Direction, was present at the funeral service, reported People. In 2010, when all the future members of One Direction auditioned separately for “The X Factor,” Cowell brought them together as a band.

Payne’s ex, Girls Aloud singer Cheryl, whom he shared a 7-year-old son with, was seen in attendance, per NBC News. TV personality James Cordon, a friend of Payne’s, also paid his respects.

Kate Cassidy, who was Payne’s girlfriend at the time of his death, attended the funeral alongside her friend Damian Hurley, according to People.

In wake of Payne’s death, One Direction members released a joint statement about their former bandmate.

“We’re completely devastated by the news of Liam’s passing. In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say. But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly,” the former band members wrote in a statement shared on Instagram.

“The memories we shared with him will be treasured forever. For now, our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and the fans who loved him alongside us. We will miss him terribly. We love you Liam.”

The statement was signed, “Louis, Zayn, Niall and Harry.”