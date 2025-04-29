BYU defensive tackle Keanu Tanuvasa runs through drills March 13, 2025, during the Cougars' spring camp in Provo. The former Utah Utes standout transferred to BYU in the offseason.

Let’s face it, the 2025 NFL draft was a major disappointment for BYU’s football program.

For the first time since 2020, and second time since 2015, no former Cougar heard his name called in the Annual Player Selection Meeting.

That was quite surprising, considering that the Cougars went 11-2 in 2024, had one of the better senior classes in recent memory, and had a lot of outstanding performances at the Big 12’s Pro Days in Frisco, Texas, in March.

On the bright side, the whiff in the draft is a testament to the coaching job Kalani Sitake and his staff did in 2024, taking a team with a relatively inexperienced starting quarterback in Jake Retzlaff and no real superstars to one of the best seasons in program history. As the Deseret News pointed out last November, the MVP of the BYU football team in 2024 was the team itself.

Togetherness and the culture of accountability propelled the group that wasn’t given the credit it deserved when the College Football Playoff bids were handed out, or in last weekend’s draft. BYU, which finished with a No. 13 national ranking in 2024, was one of six Power Four programs that didn’t have a player drafted, joining Duke, Wake Forest, Baylor, Houston and Mississippi State.

None of those other programs finished in the Associated Press Top 25 college football poll. That doesn’t mean the Cougars are happy with how everything went down; Sitake has made putting players into the NFL a priority, and makes it a part of his recruiting pitch.

Rival schools will undoubtedly point out to recruits that no BYU players were taken in the 2025 draft.

The good news is that after the draft, eight former Cougars were given opportunities to continue their careers, with the caveat that very few undrafted players make 53-man rosters. It’s an uphill battle, for sure.

For a picker-upper, undrafted players can look at former BYU punter Ryan Rehkow, who didn’t hear his name called last year, but went the free agent route and is now a mainstay with the Cincinnati Bengals, having recently signed a two-year extension with that club after a stellar rookie season.

Defensive end Tyler Batty (Vikings), cornerback Jakob Robinson (49ers), offensive lineman Caleb Etienne (Bengals) and defensive tackle Blake Mangelson (Steelers) have signed free-agent deals. It was reported Monday that Batty is getting $259,000 guaranteed, along with a $25,000 signing bonus, from the Vikings.

Offensive lineman Brayden Keim (Chiefs, Bears), center Connor Pay (Raiders) and receiver Darius Lassiter (Eagles) received minicamp invitations. Cornerback Marque Collins signed a contract with the CFL’s Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Which BYU players could be drafted in 2026?

Naturally, the question now is whether the program can produce a drafted player in 2026. Certainly, Sitake and his staff will take a good, long look at what happened last weekend and evaluate what improvements can be made.

“We talk (a lot) about putting guys into the NFL. I want to put as many of our guys into the league as possible. That’s their dream,” Sitake said in 2024. “We talk to a bunch of teams about all our guys. It is more about them getting a shot. Whether they are a free agent or a draft pick, I think there are going to be opportunities for those guys to make a roster and to be in the league.”

Since Sitake took over for Bronco Mendenhall in 2016, BYU has had 14 players taken in the draft.

Which players will have the best shots at getting drafted next year in Pittsburgh?

A few mock drafts for 2026 are starting to appear, and once again it doesn’t appear the Cougars will have a lot of guys drafted.

Here, in no particular order, is a closer look at some of BYU’s best prospects to be drafted in 2026:

Isaiah Glasker, linebacker

BYU linebacker Isaiah Glasker celebrates after a play during a game against the Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Technically, the 6-foot-5, 235-pound redshirt junior has two seasons of eligibility remaining, but after he briefly considered moving on to the NFL after the 2024 season, the athletic Glasker should see more favorable evaluations in 2025 and has acknowledged he is quite likely leaving after this season. His cousin, Lehi’s Legend Glasker, recently committed to the Cougars.

“I was just thinking (after getting an evaluation) it would be best to play another year, and then hopefully next year see (if anything changes),” Glasker said when spring camp ended in late March. He played in and started all 13 games last season and led BYU with 70 tackles. He tied for the team lead with three interceptions.

Chase Roberts, receiver

BYU receiver Chase Roberts makes a catch against Kansas State in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

The 6-4, 210-pound Roberts also looked into declaring for the NFL draft after last season, but made the decision to return just before the Alamo Bowl. Roberts had shoulder surgery after getting injured in the bowl game, and will need to prove to pro scouts in 2025 that he is ready to roll.

While not a speedster, he is viewed as an outstanding route runner, and his leadership skills are impeccable. The American Fork product has had four career games with 100 or more receiving yards, and enters 2025 with 1,784 career receiving yards.

Keanu Tanuvasa, defensive line

A redshirt junior from Mission Viejo, California, who transferred in from Utah, Tanuvasa also has two seasons to play two at BYU. But if he has the kind of year that he is expected to have, he will be BYU’s first drafted defensive tackle since Khyiris Tonga in 2021.

Tuesday, Dane Brugler of The Athletic put Tanuvasa in the first round in his “way too early” mock draft of 2026 NFL prospects.

What is Tanuvasa thinking?

“I always like to plan ahead and be the best version of me. If it all plays out, the goal is to leave after this year, because I would not want to rely on making it one last year,” he told the Deseret News in late March. “But I do have that security net of next year, so if I do need to come back and try again, I can. We will see how it goes.”

Jack Kelly, linebacker

BYU linebacker Jack Kelly (17) celebrates his interception against Houston in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

The return of Kelly and Glasker proved to be beneficial to the Cougars when fellow linebacker Harrison Taggart hit the transfer portal, breaking up what could have been one of the best linebacker groups in school history. Kelly, 6-2, 240, will exhaust his eligibility after the 2025 season, will graduate, and will begin prepping for the 2026 draft as soon as the season ends for BYU.

He has the speed, physicality and tackling ability to be a Day 2 or Day 3 pick, but needs to get better in pass coverage, and occasionally over-runs plays or takes iffy angles.

Weylin Lapuaho, offensive line

BYU offensive lineman Weylin Lapuaho (61) looks to make a block during game against Arizona State Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, in Tempe, Ariz. | AP

BYU offensive line coach TJ Woods is a Lapuaho believer, saying the 6-4 senior who began his career at Utah State has the size, strength and ability to last a long time in the NFL. Lapuaho missed spring camp with a wrist injury, but has pronounced himself good to go and ready to lead an offensive line that is losing three undrafted free agents — Connor Pay, Caleb Etienne and Brayden Keim.

Late in the season, after Keim got hurt, Lapuaho moved from guard to tackle for a game, showing some versatility that could help him at the next level.

Others who could be in the mix

Here’s a quick look at who could also move on to some NFL draft boards, if they have the kind of seasons that are expected of many of them:

Carsen Ryan, tight end — UCLA and Utah transfer has the measurables — size, speed, catch radius — but probably needs 25 or more catches to make a name for himself at his third school.

UCLA and Utah transfer has the measurables — size, speed, catch radius — but probably needs 25 or more catches to make a name for himself at his third school. Siale Esera, linebacker — Former four-star recruit from Timpview High has all the tools, but needs to stay healthy. He’s got three years remaining to play three, so leaving after the 2025 season might not be in his best interest.

Former four-star recruit from Timpview High has all the tools, but needs to stay healthy. He’s got three years remaining to play three, so leaving after the 2025 season might not be in his best interest. Jake Retzlaff, quarterback — At 6-1, 205, Cougars’ starting quarterback in 2024 is on the smaller side as quarterbacks go, but has the arm strength and athleticism to make an NFL roster. He will need a big season to get on NFL draft boards, however.

At 6-1, 205, Cougars’ starting quarterback in 2024 is on the smaller side as quarterbacks go, but has the arm strength and athleticism to make an NFL roster. He will need a big season to get on NFL draft boards, however. Andrew Gentry, offensive lineman — Michigan transfer stands 6-8 and weighs 315 pounds and has two remaining seasons of eligibility, if he wants the second one.

— Michigan transfer stands 6-8 and weighs 315 pounds and has two remaining seasons of eligibility, if he wants the second one. LJ Martin, running back — Another junior who may have a tough decision to make if he has another standout year as a three-down back in Aaron Roderick’s offense.

Another junior who may have a tough decision to make if he has another standout year as a three-down back in Aaron Roderick’s offense. Isaiah Jatta, offensive lineman — Colorado transfer, a redshirt senior in 2025, has the size and talent but must stay on the field to prove his mettle.

Colorado transfer, a redshirt senior in 2025, has the size and talent but must stay on the field to prove his mettle. Will Ferrin, kicker — Boise State transfer has been phenomenal in Provo, could earn an undrafted free agent deal and prove himself in an NFL camp.

How did we do last year?

Here are the guys we highlighted last year at this time as having a chance to go in the 2025 draft: Batty, Pay, Etienne, Robinson, Keim and safety Micah Harper, who played lightly in 2024 and has transferred to Montana.

Others we predicted as having a chance were defensive tackle John Nelson, Lassiter, linebacker Ben Bywater (who medically retired), tight end Keanu Hill and Collins, the CFL-bound transfer from Weber State.