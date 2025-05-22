Akron forward James Okonkwo, right, and Arizona guard Caleb Love, left, vie for the ball during the first half in the first round of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Friday, March 21, 2025, in Seattle.

While Alex Jensen‘s first roster at the University of Utah has gone through nearly a complete overhaul, his staff can take a bit of solace in the fact the Runnin’ Utes were able to retain a pair of frontcourt players.

One of them, Keanu Dawes, was a promising sophomore who showed flashes for Utah last season. The other was Ibi Traore, who missed the entire season after suffering an injury just days before the 2024-25 campaign tipped off.

That at least gives the Utes a couple familiar faces this year in the post after they saw nearly every major contributor on last season’s squad — including power forward Ezra Ausar (who transferred to USC) and versatile wing Jake Wahlin (who’s now at Clemson) — move on from the program.

What does Utah’s interior game look like after adding seven Division I transfers this offseason?

Utah Utes forward Keanu Dawes (8) puts up a free throw as Utah and Kansas play at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Who Utah returns in the frontcourt

Keanu Dawes , 6-foot-9, PF

, 6-foot-9, PF Ibi Traore, 6-foot-9, PF/C

While the Utes were gutted by the transfer portal, Dawes was a key returnee, even though he reportedly explored the portal as well.

Dawes, who will be a junior during the 2025-26 season, should be one of the pillars of Jensen’s program for the next couple of years.

He ended last season with averages of 8.3 points and 6.4 rebounds per game while shooting 61.4% from the floor, but at the end of the season, he showed off what he could bring with further development and more minutes.

Over Utah’s final six games, Dawes averaged 13.1 points and 10.0 rebounds in 26.1 minutes per contest, headlined by a 21-point, 15-rebound effort for Utah in its Big 12 tournament game against UCF.

Can Dawes take the next step in his development and be a star for the Utes in 2025-26?

Traore, meanwhile, was a former Oregon signee who flipped his allegiances over to Utah last summer, and it wouldn’t have been a surprise to see him leave Salt Lake City, like nearly all of his teammates did.

The talented freshman, who used a redshirt last year, is committed to Jensen and the Utes, though, and could provide depth during the upcoming season.

Western Kentucky forward Babacar Faye (5) shoots over Marquette forward David Joplin (23) in the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament Friday, March 22, 2024, in Indianapolis, Ind. | Michael Conroy, Associated Press

Who Utah has added in the frontcourt

James Okonkwo , 6-foot-8, PF — previously at Akron

, 6-foot-8, PF — previously at Akron Seydou Traore , 6-foot-7, PF — previously at Iowa

, 6-foot-7, PF — previously at Iowa Babacar Faye, 6-foot-8, PF — previously at Western Kentucky

The Utes have added a trio of upperclassmen to help bolster the post.

Okonkwo played sporadic minutes in two years at West Virginia and one at North Carolina before stepping into a starting role at Akron last season.

He could be in line for a spot in the starting lineup at Utah as well while providing valuable length in the post. Last year, Okonkwo — who has one year of eligibility remaining — averaged 6.9 points and a team-high 7.2 rebounds while shooting 59.3% from the floor.

Seydou Traore, meanwhile, comes to Salt Lake City after spending one year at Manhattan, then last season at Iowa.

For the Hawkeyes, he played a reserve role and averaged 5.9 points, 3 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 16.6 minutes per game.

Traore has two years of eligibility remaining.

Faye, who like Okonkwo has a year of eligibility to go, missed much of last season with Western Kentucky due to injury.

It’s too bad, as he had career-highs in points (15.2) and rebounds (7.8) while shooting 53.7% from the floor in just 10 games for the Hilltoppers.

While none of these three show quite the potential to star underneath like Dawes does, they each are veterans who could provide valuable minutes in the upcoming season.

What is still needed

The Utes have up to four scholarship positions they could fill, with 11 players currently committed to suit up next season, according to various reports.

Whomever Utah adds from this point on is likely to be a depth piece or more long-term project. If there’s a chance to add some additional length, though, that would benefit a Utes team that currently doesn’t have anyone taller than 6-foot-9.

The 7-foot Lawson Lovering was Utah’s starting center last year, but he’s moved on and the Utes ideally could use more height to counter the challenges they’ll face in the Big 12.

Right now, guys such as Faye and Okonkwo — with their impressive wingspans — look like the best options to provide minutes at the 5, while Dawes might be an option there in spurts.

So, too, could Traore, who appeared to be in contention for backup center minutes last year before his injury.

Some additional help inside, however, would be welcome.