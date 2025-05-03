Utah Utes forward Keanu Dawes (8) puts up a shot during a first round game of the Big 12 Championship between the Utah Utes and the UCF Knights at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, on Tuesday, March 11, 2025. The Utah Utes were knocked out of the championship by the UCF Knights, with a final score of 87-72.

Editor’s note: This story will be updated as players commit to suit up for the Runnin’ Utes next year.

There is plenty of change this offseason with the Utah basketball program, from coaches to players.

In recent weeks, head coach Alex Jensen’s staff has worked to earn commitments from six different transfers after only two Runnin’ Utes returned to the program this offseason.

Thus far, Utah has 11 scholarship spots filled with another four to potentially fill thanks to the increased scholarship allotment from 13 to 15 starting in the 2025-26 season.

That is assuming new roster limits are approved in the ongoing House settlement case being argued in court.

Here’s where the Utes’ roster currently stands.

Fairleigh Dickinson's Terrence Brown (2) plays against Creighton during an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024, in Omaha, Neb. Creighton defeated Fairleigh Dickinson 96-70. | Rebecca S. Gratz, Associated Press

Utah basketball 2025-26 roster

As of May 3, based on reports

Name Position Height Class 2024-25 school Terrence Brown G 6-3 Junior Fairleigh Dickinson Alvin Jackson III G 6-5 Soph. Salt Lake Community College Elijah Moore G 6-4 Soph. Syracuse Don McHenry G 6-2 Senior Western Kentucky Keanu Dawes F 6-9 Junior Utah Babacar Faye F 6-8 Senior Western Kentucky Jahki Howard F 6-6 Soph. Auburn James Okonkwo F 6-8 Senior Akron Kendyl Sanders F 6-6 Freshman IMG Academy Ibi Traore F 6-9 Freshman Utah Seydou Traore F 6-7 Junior Iowa

Utah forward Ibi Traore battles for control of the ball during the Runnin’ Utes’ exhibition game against CSU Pueblo at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024. | Hunter Dyke/Utah Athletics

Returnees

Keanu Dawes, forward

2024-25 statistics: 8.3 points, 6.4 rebounds, 61.4% shooting

Recruiting profile: Class of 2023, ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️-star forward with 93 rating, No. 133 power forward nationally, per 247 Sports’ composite rankings

Of note: Dawes, who played his freshman season at Rice, is the only Utah player who logged minutes for the Utes last season to return.

Over the team’s final six games, all played under interim head coach Josh Eilert, Dawes started two games and averaged 13.1 points and 10.0 rebounds per contest.

Ibi Traore, forward

2024-25 statistics: Did not play due to injury (he had nine points, four blocks and two rebounds in Utah’s exhibition game before getting hurt)

Recruiting profile: Class of 2024, ⭐️⭐️⭐️-star center with 88 rating, No. 40 center nationally, per 247 Sports’ composite rankings

Of note: Traore suffered an undisclosed injury just before the start of the 2024-25 season, ending his freshman campaign. He originally signed with Oregon before switching his commitment to Utah last summer. He averaged 18 points per game as a senior at West Oaks Academy in Orlando, Florida.

Auburn forward Jahki Howard (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against the South Carolina on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025, in Columbia, S.C. | Scott Kinser, Associated Press

Division I transfers

Terrence Brown, guard

2024-25 statistics: 20.6 points (eighth nationally), 5.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 2.2 steals (at Fairleigh Dickinson)

Recruiting profile: Class of 2023, ⭐️⭐️⭐️-star combo guard with 89 rating, No. 31 combo guard nationally, in 247 Sports’ transfer rankings

Of note: Brown was named the Northeast Conference’s Most Improved Player last season after seeing his scoring average jump from 7.8 as a freshman to 20.6 as a sophomore. He also nearly doubled his rebounding output (from 2.9 to 5.6) and increased his shooting percentage from 39.2% to 44.8%.

Babacar Faye, forward

2024-25 statistics: 15.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, 0.7 assists, 53.7% shooting (at Western Kentucky)

Recruiting profile: Class of 2021, no rating available on 247 Sports

Of note: Faye only played in 10 games last season before suffering a torn MCL. He reportedly sought a medical redshirt year and will have one season of eligibility remaining. Faye’s point and rebound averages last season in a limited amount of time were career-bests for the power forward who played two seasons at College of Charleston before two years at Western Kentucky.

Jahki Howard, forward

2024-25 statistics: 4.2 points, 1.1 rebounds (at Auburn)

Recruiting profile: Class of 2024, ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️-star small forward with 92 rating, No. 29 small forward nationally, in 247 Sports’ transfer rankings

Of note: Howard played a reserve role for the Tigers during his freshman season — he averaged 9.1 minutes over 21 games played. Even so, Howard shot 53.6% from the floor and 40.9% from 3 in limited opportunities.

Elijah Moore, guard

2024-25 statistics: 5.2 points, 1.5 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 39.1% shooting (at Syracuse)

Recruiting profile: Class of 2024, ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️-star shooting guard with 92 rating, No. 42 shooting guard nationally, in 247 Sports’ transfer rankings

Of note: Moore started 16 games as a true freshman for Syracuse this past season. He scored in double-figures five times during the 2024-25 season, including a career-high 24 in a loss to then-No. 3 Tennessee.

Don McHenry, guard

2024-25 statistics: 17.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.4 steals, 39.5% shooting (at Western Kentucky)

Recruiting profile: Class of 2021, ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️-star shooting guard with 91 rating, No. 58 shooting guard nationally, in 247 Sports’ transfer rankings

Of note: McHenry was a two-time all-conference selection with the Hilltoppers, earning All-Conference USA first-team honors two years ago before being named to the second team this past season. He scored 18 points in a loss to Michigan during the 2024-25 season, while adding four rebounds, two steals and an assist.

James Okonkwo, forward

2024-25 statistics: 6.9 points, 7.2 rebounds, 59.3% shooting (at Akron)

Recruiting profile: Class of 2021, ⭐️⭐️⭐️-star power forward with 90 rating, No. 34 power forward nationally, in 247 Sports’ composite rankings (no transfer portal rating)

Of note: Okonkwo played his first two college seasons at West Virginia before transferring to North Carolina for a year. After playing a limited role for the Mountaineers and Tar Heels, he transferred to Akron last year and started 28 games for the Zips.

Seydou Traore, forward

2024-25 statistics: 5.9 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 43.6% shooting (at Iowa)

Recruiting profile: Class of 2023, ⭐️⭐️⭐️-star power forward with 89 rating, No. 59 power forward nationally, in 247 Sports’ transfer rankings

Of note: Traore missed some time last season due to an ankle injury but still managed to play in 27 games, starting 12. Over his first two college seasons, both at Iowa, he’s managed a career highs of 20 points (in February 2024) and 17 rebounds (in December 2023), both as a true freshman.

Syracuse guard Elijah Moore (8) drives against Tennessee guard Bishop Boswell (3) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024, in Knoxville, Tenn. | Wade Payne, Associated Press

Other 2025 signees

Alvin Jackson III, guard

2024-25 statistics: 6.4 points, 2.1 rebounds, 0.9 assists (at Salt Lake Community College)

Recruiting profile: Class of 2025, no rating available on 247 Sports

Of note: Jackson is the younger brother of Frank Jackson, the former Duke and NBA player. The brothers both played at Lone Peak High, though Alvin Jackson III played just one year for the Knights. He spent the other three high school years at Bethesda Chevy Chase High in Maryland.

Kendyl Sanders, forward

2024-25 statistics: 14.2 points, 8.1 rebounds (at IMG Academy)

Recruiting profile: Class of 2025, ⭐️⭐️⭐️-star small forward with 87 rating, No. 59 small forward nationally, per 247 Sports (no composite ranking available)

Of note: Sanders prepped at St. Bernard High in Playa del Ray, California, in the Greater Los Angeles area. He then spent this past season playing for the IMG Academy post-grad program in Florida.