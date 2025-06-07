According to Bill Connelly of ESPN, who authors the site’s SP+ metrics, the Big 12 has an average of 61.8% returning production in 2025, which is the highest among all FBS conferences.
So how does Utah stack up, specifically offensively?
At first glance, Utah’s 75% returning production percentage given by SP+ seems too high. After all, the Utes are losing starting quarterback Cam Rising, virtually all of their running back room, including thousand-yard rusher Micah Bernard, and a sizable chunk of their receiver room, including Dorian Singer (53 receptions for 702 yards and one touchdown in 2024) and Zacharyus Williams (10 receptions for 101 yards).
The only group coming back in whole is the offensive line, which returns all five starters, including possible NFL draft picks Spencer Fano and Caleb Lomu at the tackles.
But ESPN’s model takes into account the production of incoming transfers, and with pretty much every transfer to Utah this offseason having FBS experience, that goes into the calculation.
“The production of incoming transfers is mashed into both the numerator and denominator of the returning production formula -- so if you lose your starting quarterback but bring in someone else’s from the portal, your returning yardage is probably somewhere around 50%. The production of transfers from schools below the FBS level get half-credit,” Connelly writes.
With a 75% returning production rate on offense, the Utes are No. 11 in the country.
Here’s how they stack up amongst the Big 12.
|Rank
|Team
|Returning offensive production rate
|1
|Arizona State
|78%
|2
|Baylor
|77%
|3
|Utah
|75%
|T-4
|Arizona
|71%
|T-4
|Kansas State
|71%
|6
|Texas Tech
|70%
|7
|Houston
|69%
|8
|TCU
|67%
|T-9
|BYU
|65%
|T-9
|Iowa State
|65%
|T-11
|Cincinnati
|62%
|T-11
|Kansas
|62%
|13.
|Colorado
|50%
|14.
|West Virginia
|48%
|15.
|UCF
|47%
|16.
|Oklahoma State
|40%
Here’s a position-by-position look at what production returns for Utah, both from last year’s team and through the transfer portal, and which production from last year is leaving.
Quarterback
Production returning in 2025
- Isaac Wilson, sophomore. 2024 stats: 127 for 225 for 1,510 yards, 10 touchdowns, 11 interceptions passing; 47 yards rushing
New additions with past production
Devon Dampier, New Mexico, junior. 2024 stats: 2,768 yards, 12 touchdowns and 12 interceptions passing (57.9% completion rate); 1,166 yards and 19 touchdowns rushing on 155 carries.
Nate Johnson, Vanderbilt, redshirt junior. 2024 stats: 1 for 3 for 12 yards passing; 114 rushing yards and a touchdown on 11 carries.
Production leaving in 2025
- Cam Rising, senior. 2024 stats: 34 for 66 for 555 yards, seven touchdowns, three interceptions
- Brandon Rose, sophomore. 2024 stats: 19 for 26 for 157 yards, two interceptions, two touchdowns passing; 66 yards rushing
- Luke Bottari, senior. 2024 stats: 19 for 30 for 171 yards, one touchdown; nine carries for 34 yards rushing
Offensive line
Production returning in 2025
- Jaren Kump, senior. 2024 stats: 773 snaps, 67.2 PFF grade
- Caleb Lomu, redshirt sophomore. 2024 stats: 772 snaps, 75.6 PFF grade
- Spencer Fano, junior. 2024 stats: 770 snaps, 92.5 PFF grade
- Tanoa Togiai, senior. 2024 stats: 649 snaps, 79 PFF grade
- Michael Mokofisi, senior. 2024 stats: 405 snaps, 63.9 PFF grade
- Solatoa Moea’i, junior. 2024 stats: 276 snaps, 52.4 PFF
Production leaving in 2025
- Falcon Kaumatule, senior. 2024 stats: 161 snaps, 70.9 PFF grade
Running backs
New additions with past production
Wayshawn Parker, Washington State, RB, sophomore. 2024 stats: 137 carries for 735 yards and four touchdowns; 11 receptions for 108 yards and one touchdown.
NaQuari Rogers, New Mexico, RB, senior. 2024 stats: 74 carries for 382 yards and five touchdowns; three receptions for 14 yards and one touchdown.
Devin Green, UNLV, RB, sophomore. 2024 stats: 29 carries for 123 yards and one touchdown.
Production leaving in 2025
- Micah Bernard, RB, senior. 2024 stats: 1,009 yards and four touchdowns on 197 carries; 30 receptions for 150 yards and two touchdowns
- Mike Mitchell, RB, redshirt freshman. 2024 stats: Seven carries for 158 yards and one touchdown, one reception for five yards
- Dijon Stanley, RB, sophomore. 2024 stats: 12 games, 66 rushing yards, 166 receiving yards and two touchdowns
- Jaylon Glover, RB, sophomore. 2024 stats: Three games, 12 carries for 60 yards
- Charlie Vincent, RB, senior. 2024 stats: 14 carries for 44 yards, two receptions for nine yards
Wide receivers
Production returning in 2025
- Daidren Zipperer, redshirt sophomore. 2024 stats: Eight receptions for 122 yards
- Luca Caldarella, senior. 2024 stats: Two receptions for 26 yards
New additions with past production
- Tobias Merriweather, Cal, junior. 2024 stats: 11 receptions for 125 yards and one touchdown.
- Ryan Davis, New Mexico, senior. 2024 stats: 54 receptions for 747 yards and three touchdowns.
- Creed Whittemore, Mississippi State, sophomore. 2024 stats: Chose to redshirt after four games; four receptions for 65 yards, 41 rushing yards.
- Larry Simmons, Southern Miss, sophomore. 2024 stats: 27 receptions for 421 yards and one touchdown.
- Justin Stevenson, Wyoming, sophomore. 2024 stats: 17 receptions for 204 yards and three touchdowns.
Production leaving in 2025
- Dorian Singer, senior. 2024 stats: 53 receptions for 702 yards and one touchdown
- Zacharyus Williams, sophomore. 2024 stats: 10 receptions for 101 yards
- Mycah Pittman, senior. 2024 stats: Eight games, six receptions for 50 yards
- Munir McClain, senior. 2024 stats: Three receptions for 20 yards
- Money Parks, senior. 2024 stats: 21 receptions for 294 yards and three touchdowns
Tight ends
Production returning in 2025
- Dallen Bentley, senior. 2024 stats: Two receptions for 15 yards
New additions with past production
Otto Tia, Utah State, junior. 2024 stats: 44 receptions for 434 yards and seven touchdowns.
Production leaving in 2025
- Brant Kuithe, senior. 2024 stats: 35 receptions for 505 yards and six touchdowns
- Carsen Ryan, junior. 2024 stats: 10 receptions for 113 yards and one touchdown
- Caleb Lohner, senior. 2024 stats: Four receptions for 54 yards and four touchdowns
- Miki Suguturaga, senior. 2024 stats: One reception for three yards
- Landen King, senior. 2024 stats: Three receptions for 54 yards and one touchdown