Colorado, Iowa State, Arizona State and other mascots pose for photos during the Big 12 football media days in Frisco, Texas, Tuesday, July 8, 2025.

FRISCO, Texas — The recently completed Big 12 football media days got off to a somber start, as Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark remembered the tragic flooding in central Texas that took the lives of more than 120 people last weekend and paid tribute to the thousands of volunteers and first responders who continue to search for those who have gone missing.

Many of the football coaches and players who participated in the events Tuesday and Wednesday also referred to the events in Kerr County, Texas, and sent out prayers and well wishes to all involved.

Football seemed a bit trivial a lot of the time at “The Star” in Frisco, home of the Dallas Cowboys’ practice facility, but when it was time to discuss the 2025 season, which is about seven weeks away, participants warmed up to the topic and delivered some memorable moments and comments to the hundreds of media members in attendance.

In particular, Colorado coach Deion Sanders stole the show on Wednesday, mesmerizing the audience with his usual display of bravado while hyping his 2025 Buffaloes despite losing their Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter and last December’s 36-14 pasting in the bowl game at the hands of BYU.

Sanders said every single CU game was nationally televised last year, and he expects the same this year, including the Sept. 27 rematch with BYU in Boulder.

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders during the Big 12 NCAA college football media days in Frisco, Texas, Wednesday, July 9, 2025. | AP

“So we will be seen, we will be heard, and we will be known,” Sanders said. “To you youngsters out there that are still trying to decide where you want to land (remember that).”

Of course, with BYU and Utah in the same conference for the second-straight season, there was plenty of references to that rivalry that never really left, but has been rekindled the past 12 months.

Utah’s revamped offensive coaching staff includes three former Cougars — offensive coordinator Jason Beck, receivers coach Micah Simon and running backs coach Mark Atuaia. Former BYU backup quarterback Koy Detmer Jr. — Ty’s nephew — has joined the Utah staff as an offensive analyst.

After being asked about former Utah defensive lineman Keanu Tanuvasa transferring to BYU and all the back-and-forth between fans of the respective rivals then and again this week when Tanuvasa explained his reasons for leaving to local radio stations for the umpteenth time, Whittingham said he had “nothing to add” to that debate but did dish a little on the rivalry.

“It adds a different dimension to it and more meaning now that we’re in the same league, which we haven’t been for years and years, but now we are,” Whittingham said. “So it is not only a rivalry game, but a game that could and should be instrumental in who ends up winning the Big 12. In that respect, it is ratcheted up quite a few notches — back to where it was, the feel of where it was — when we were in the Mountain West Conference together.”

Here are some of the other memorable comments and happenings as talking season began in earnest; we probably won’t hear again from BYU players and coaches until preseason training camp begins on July 30 in Provo.

New BYU DL Keanu Tanuvasa takes center stage

As previously mentioned, media days were barely two hours old Tuesday when Tanuvasa made some comments about his time at Utah to ESPN700 that rankled some Utah fans still seething over the lineman’s decision to join their rival. The firestorm erupted on social media because Tanuvasa’s comments were inaccurately and misguidedly posted on the social media platform X.

BYU running back LJ Martin, right, speaks as teammate defensive lineman Keanu Tanuvasa looks on during Big 12 football media days in Frisco, Texas, Tuesday, July 8, 2025. | AP

“I don’t know if there was a player that was more bought into that program (at Utah) than I was,” Tanuvasa had said, before adding, “I sacrificed, and I don’t want to sound prideful, but really (sacrificed) a lot more than some guys were willing to.”

Asked about those seemingly innocuous comments a few hours later in a breakout session with print reporters, Tanuvasa clarified that he wasn’t saying he gave Utah more than any other player, as the inaccurate posting on X intimated.

“I would say I misspoke, or at least it was misconstrued in the way that I meant it. I just tried to say in my time (there), I felt there were areas that I dedicated myself and had given my all to the university at that time. … It maybe sounded like I was comparing it with other people. I especially wasn’t comparing it to (other) people.”

Later, BYU coach Kalani Sitake reiterated that Tanuvasa “loves Utah” and “appreciates Utah” and that his family “feels the same way.”

Questions about bedsheets, big purchases with NIL money

It’s always interesting at the end of the day to ask players about the strangest questions they got in hours and hours of talking to reporters.

Tanuvasa said he was asked who the most famous person is on his cell phone. He didn’t answer that one. But he was also asked how often he changes the sheets on his bed.

“That was weird,” he said. “I didn’t get that one. … My wife does it. That was my answer. I don’t know how often she does it, but she does it. So I am lucky.”

BYU linebacker Isaiah Glasker said the questions “really weren’t too bad,” but he did recall a reporter asking him the first major thing he purchased with his NIL money.

“I was like, ‘I don’t really buy stuff. I just buy experiences,’” he said. “Like, I went on a cruise. That counts.

“Took some of the boys. Some of the linebackers. … We went to Jamaica, Bahamas, the Carribean. First time out of the country.”

Glasker said the snappy suits worn by himself, Tanuvasa, receiver Chase Roberts, running back LJ Martin and linebacker Jack Kelly were provided by Utah-based men’s clothing store Mr. Mac.

“Shout out to Mr. Mac,” Glasker said. “They got us some new suits.”

Non-member Jack Kelly on BYU’s honor code

BYU’s honor code was a hot topic Tuesday in light of recent news that quarterback Jake Retzlaff has been suspended seven games — and is transferring — for running afoul of the honor code. Martin and Kelly were asked repeatedly about it, perhaps because they are not members of the faith that supports BYU, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Martin’s comments were noted in this Deseret News article. Here’s what Kelly said, while noting that he grew up in Kearns among many Latter-day Saints and was perhaps more familiar with the honor code than most non-members.

“Yeah, I see it as the same thing as following Christ. There are principles that help you be better, and if you follow them, you are going to be better, and if you don’t you are not going to be better,” Kelly said. “So at the end of the day you are making a personal decision. Do I want to be better each and every day, or not?”

Kelly said he grew up more of a Penn State fan because his father moved to Utah from Pennsylvania years ago and met his mother in the Beehive State. Kelly transferred to BYU from Weber State and is now an NFL prospect.

“For sure he has switched over (to BYU) now,” Kelly said. “He’s got a total BYU wardrobe now. The whole family does. My sister graduated from Utah and now she is full BYU as well. I’ve got some good support.”

Some final thoughts from Kalani Sitake on the QB situation

Sitake spoke from the podium during the televised portion of media days on Tuesday and addressed the Retzlaff situation, but he was also asked in the breakout session about how “disruptive” it is to an offense to lose its starting QB this late in the summer.

“It is part of football. I mean, that’s why we try to get our team as deep as possible. The game of football is violent, so injuries can happen. So we can’t just rely on one player to make it work for us,” he said. “Fortunately for us, there are a lot of guys who can play, and we wanted depth. So I think at quarterback and every position, we feel good about our depth there.”

Utah State transfer McCae Hillstead, Western Michigan transfer Treyson Bourguet and freshman Bear Bachmeier remain in BYU’s quarterbacks room, along with incoming Bountiful High freshman Emerson Geilman.