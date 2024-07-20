Thousands of people turned out at the Salt Lake City and County building for the announcement of the host city for the 2002 Winter Olympics.

In what’s predicted to provide a joyful sense of deja vu, Utahns are invited to the middle-of-the-night party at Washington Square on Wednesday to watch the live feed from Paris as Salt Lake City — hopefully — is awarded the 2034 Olympic and Paralympic Games. That’s where the party kicked off when the 2002 Games were given to Salt Lake City.

The live watch party even has a name: CELEBRATE 2034. When she announced the festivities earlier this month, Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall also promised food trucks and free giveaways to those who make the trek to the outdoor celebration.

The event, which will run all night, includes a big-screen announcement being piped in by KSL-TV that starts with Salt Lake’s presentation from Paris around 2:30 a.m. That’s going to be followed by a brief question-and-answer session and the vote by the International Olympic Committee and a formal announcement around 3:30 a.m.

The video feed goes both ways: Scenes from Washington Square will be sent live to the presentation hall in Paris to show the crowd’s hometown support for having the Winter Games return to Utah.

City officials expect a big crowd on the east side of Washington Square, home of the Salt Lake City government building and clock tower on 400 South between State Street and 200 East.

Salt Lake City and County building with newly hung Olympic lights on Dec. 10, 2001. | TOM SMART

Plans, of course, hinge on the IOC choosing Salt Lake City to host the Games, but that’s the expectation.

Here’s a look at the expected timeline for the celebration, which starts Tuesday night. Times may move up or back a few minutes:

Tuesdsay, July 23:

5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Advance coverage on video boards in Washington Square.

Wednesday, July 24:

2:30 a.m. Salt Lake City’s Olympic bid presentation live from Paris.

3 a.m. A brief question-and-answer session, followed by the IOC vote.

By 3:30 a.m. The awarding of the Games.

Between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. The 2002 Olympic cauldron at Rice Eccles Stadium will be lit. It’s on a direct line of sight east of Washington Square. It will also shine from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Wednesday night.

5 a.m. Drone show

Around 5:30 a.m. Remarks by Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall and other Utah officials live from Paris.

Throughout the night, there will be lots to see at Washington Square, officials told Deseret News, from Olympics-related stories produced by KSL to a chance to get a selfie with one of the Olympians who will be on hand for the celebration, along with KSL on-air talent past and present, among others. The crowd’s apt to be large and lively, given that folks will also be lining the route for the Pioneer Day parade that starts at 9 a.m. Wednesday and runs past the square on 200 East.

Other Olympic and Paralympic celebrations are planned throughout the day, including an event from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Utah Olympic Park in Park City, featuring a festival, activities, vendors, food and an athlete meet-and-greet from 4 p.m to 6 p.m. A free Flying Ace All-Stars Freestyle Show kicks off at 6:30 p.m. and live music by Freedog starts at 7 p.m. It is a car-free event. High Valley Transit will provide free transportation. Details can be found at https://utaholympiclegacy.org/event/celebrate-2034/.

Provo will be celebrating Wednesday evening at Peaks Ice Arena, with Zamboni photos, free public skating, athletes and fireworks.

Charleston, in Heber Valley, will fete the announcement with a tribute to the Winter Games, starting with a flag-raising at 6:45 a.m. including the SLC-UT 2034 flag, then activities all day, ending with a parade at 6:45 p.m., live music and fireworks.

Don’t want to make the trek to Washington Square? Deseret News will carry the 2034 Games announcement from Paris live and we’ll have coverage from the downtown party and a look at what’s happening in Paris, all at Deseret.com.