United States Olympic Winter Games alpine skier Ted Ligety poses for a portrait at the 2017 Team USA Media Summit on Sept. 26, 2017, in Park City, Utah.

Another key piece of Utah’s 2034 Winter Games organization is now in place, a steering committee that includes athletes as well well as community, sport and business leaders and several elected officials.

The new group, announced in a virtual news conference, will serve in an advisory capacity to the Organizing Committee of the 2034 Olympic And Paralympic Winter Games that was unveiled on Feb. 14.

The organizing committee board, which is responsible for overseeing Utah’s next Winter Games that carry a price tag expected to add up to $4 billion, all from from private sources, and the new steering committee are both set to meet for the first time on Thursday.

“The steering committee will play a vital role in the years leading up to 2034,” Fraser Bullock, the organizing committee’s executive chair and president, said. “It allows us to bring in a broad range of expertise and perspectives across many topics that will be paramount to our success.”

The steering committee boosts eight athletes with Utah ties, including two-time Olympic champion skier Ted Ligety, 2022 figure skating gold medalist Nathan Chen, 13-time Paralympic medalist Chris Waddell and 2002 Paralympic cross country skiing champion Tanja Kari.

All of the members named Wednesday to the new committee are:

Dani Aravich, Boise (Paralympian)

Scott Beck, Park City

Maura Carabello, Salt Lake City

Nathan Chen, Salt Lake City (Olympian)

Carine Clark, Orem

State Senate Minority Leader Luz Escamilla, D-Salt Lake City

Miles Hansen, Salt Lake City

Rep. Jon Hawkins, R-Pleasant Grove

Colin Hilton, Park City

Christena Huntsman, Salt Lake City

Tanja Kari, Salt Lake City (Paralympian)

Ted Ligety, Park City (Olympian)

David Lockwood, Park City

Kaysha Love, Herriman (Olympian)

State Senate Majority Assistant Whip Mike McKell, R-Spanish Fork

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall

Derek Miller, Salt Lake City

Brad Mortensen, Ogden

Catherine Raney Norman, Salt Lake City (Olympian)

Brad Parry, Salt Lake City

Matthew Prince, Park City

Nathan Rafferty, Park City

Brad Rencher, Alpine

Lacy Richards, West Haven

Hanna Skandera, Denver

Jordan Stolz, Kewaskum, Wisconsin (Olympian)

Chris Waddell, Park City (Paralympian)

Park City Mayor Nann Worel

Raney Norman, a speedskater who competed in four Olympics including the 2002 Winter Games and served as the chair of the bid committee, will also head up a new Athletes Commission, created to help ensure a good experience for 2034 Olympians and Paralympians.

Catherine Raney Norman, Olympic speed skater and Salt Lake City Committee for the Games bid leader, poses for a portrait at Utah Olympic Oval in Kearns on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. | Shafkat Anowar, Deseret News

Mendenhall is the chair of a new Host Communities Committee with Worel as vice chair. Hilton, the CEO of the nonprofit Utah Olympic Legacy Foundation that owns the Utah Olympic Park an operates other Olympic venues, will lead a new Sport and Venues Committee.

Prince, the co-founder and CEO of Cloudflare, will lead a new Technology and Innovation Committee.

The day-to-day operations of the organizing committee are being run by former Utah House Speaker Brad Wilson, who is also vice chair of the organizing committee board. Steve Starks, Gov. Spencer Cox’s Olympic advisor, is also a vice chair.