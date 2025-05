Attendees cheer after the International Olympic Committee awarded the 2034 Winter Olympic Games to the Salt Lake City-Utah Committee during a live watch party held at the Salt Lake City and County Building in Washington Square Park on Wednesday, July 24, 2024, in downtown Salt Lake City.

Utah’s Olympic organizers have added more advisers and created new committees as work gets underway on preparations for the 2034 Winter Games. Here‘s the actions taken Monday by the organizing committee board:

Formally established the membership of the powerful executive committee:

Chair: Fraser Bullock, organizing committee board president

Sarah Hirshland, U.S. Olympic and Paralympic CEO

Chris Kinney Olympian

Steve Starks, organizing committee board vice chair

Gene Sykes, USOPC chair and International Olympic Committee member

Lindsey Vonn, Olympian

Added new members of the steering committee of advisers:

Dave Layton

Steve Miller

Jeff Robbins, Utah Sports Commission president and CEO

Established committees and appointed members:

Ethics Committee

Chair: Sarah Hughes, Olympian and board member

Dr. Cheri Blauwet, Paralympian

David Huntsman

Chris Mazdzer, Olympian

Brad Mortensen, Weber State University president and steering committee member

Jefferson Moss, outgoing Utah House majority leader

Lacy Richards, steering committee member

Andy Spalding

Finance and Audit Committee

Chair: Brett Hopkins, board member

Christine Arthur

Kym Buttschardt

Spencer P. Eccles, board member

Kate Johnson, Olympian

Nolan Karras

Peter Mouskandis

Steve Price, board member

Brad Rencher, steering committee member

Jim Sorenson

Gene Sykes, board member

Host Communities Committee

Chair: Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall, honorary board co-chair

Vice Chair: Park City Mayor Nann Worel, steering committee member

Haley Batten, Olympian

Kearns Mayor Kelly Bush

Heber City Mayor Heidi Franco

Summit County Councilman Canice Harte

Weber County Commissioner Jim Harvey

Colin Hilton, steering committee member

Midway Mayor Celeste Johnson

Provo Mayor Michelle Kaufusi

West Valley City Mayor Karen Lang

Ogden Mayor Ben Nadolski

Wasatch County Councilman Mark Nelson

Brad Parry, steering committee member

Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson

IMPACT & LEGACY COMMITTEE

Chair: Brad Wilson, organizing committee CEO and board vice chair

Kristin Andrus

Mindy Benson, board member

Maura Carabello, steering committee member

Christena Huntsman Durham, steering committee member

Kathi Garff

Natalie Gochnour

Utah State Rep. Jon Hawkins, steering committee member

Kathleen Holding, board member

Tanja Kari, Paralympian, steering committee member

David Lockwood, steering committee member

Derek Miller, steering committee member

Abby Osborne, board member

Jeff Simpson

Aaron Skonnard

NOMINATING & GOVERNANCE COMMITTEE

Chair: Crystal Maggelet, board member

Nathan Chen, Olympian, steering committee member

Westminster University President Beth Dobkin

Utah State Senate Minority Leader Luz Escamilla, steering committee member

David Haggerty, board member

Miles Hansen, steering committee member

University of Utah President Taylor Randall

Chris Waddell, Paralympian

PEOPLE & COMPENSATION COMMITTEE

Chair: Steve Starks, board vice chair

Scott Beck, steering committee member

Brad Bonham

Rob Brough

Carine Clark, steering committee member

Eric Heiden, Olympian

Utah State Senate Majority Assistant Whip Mike McKell, steering committee member

SPORT & VENUE COMMITTEE

Chair: Colin Hilton, steering committee member

Dani Aravich, Paralympian, steering committee member

Todd Bennett

Luke Bodensteiner, Olympian

Calum Clark

Spencer P. Eccles, board member

Matt Farrell

Emily Fisher

Willie Ford

Dean Gemmell

Jack Gierhart

Sophie Goldschmidt, board member

Rocky Harris

Dan Hayes

Scott Henderson

Pat Kelleher

Elizabeth Kimball

Jamie Kimball

Ted Ligety, Olympian, steering committee member

Aron McGuire

Ted Morris

Jim Olson

Dexter Paine

Todd Porter

Nathan Rafferty, steering committee member

Davy Ratchford

Jennifer Reed

Scott Riewald

Collin Simmons

Deirdra Walsh

STATE OF SPORT COMMITTEE

Chair: Jeff Robbins, steering committee member

Lisa Eccles

David Huntsman

Dave Layton, steering committee member

Michael Lynch

Al Mansell

Steve Miller, steering committee member

Nicole Mouskondis

Apolo Ohno, Olympian

Mike Plant, Olympian

OTHER COMMITTEES IN THE PROCESS OF FORMATION

ARTS & CULTURE COMMITTEE

Chair: Steve Price, board member

Committee to be named

ATHLETES’ COMMISSION

Chair: Catherine Raney Norman, organizing committee vice president, steering committee member

Committee to be named

DONOR COMMITTEE

Chair: Steve Miller, steering committee member

Committee to be named

STRATEGY COMMITTEE

Chair: Ryan Smith, board member

Vice Chair: Steve Starks, board vice chair

Sarah Hirshland, board member

Additional committee members to be named

TECHNOLOGY & INNOVATION COMMITTEE

Chair: Matthew Prince, steering committee member

Manny Guerra, Paralympian, board member

Additional committee members to be named