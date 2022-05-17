The latest on the Utah State Aggies’ 2023 recruiting class

Whether it be the middle of the college football season, the dog days of summer or the outset of spring or fall camp, recruiting is an ever present part of college football.
There is really no such thing as an offseason anymore, and for head coach Blake Anderson and company, finding the next batch of Aggies is always a priority.
Here is a look at Utah State’s 2023 recruiting class, with prospects listed alphabetically according to reporting by 247 Sports, Rivals and the Deseret News.
McCae Hillstead
QB — Skyridge High School (Lehi)
5-foot-11, 175 pounds
★★★ — 247 Sports
★★★ — Rivals
McCae is a guy who believes in his teammates, and trusts the process and is just an awesome kid. So no matter what happens on the field, he’s going to continue to trust his guys and believe in them and he knows his guys will go make plays. — Skyridge coach Jon Lehman
- Ranked the 10th-best prospect in the state of the Utah in 2023, and the 51st-best quarterback prospect in the country.
- Completed 195 of 353 pass attempts in 2021 — a completion percentage of 55.24% — for 2493 yards, 24 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Also carried the ball 122 times, rushing for 819 yards — 6.71 yards per carry — and 13 touchdowns.
- Threw for the fourth-most touchdowns and fourth-most passing yards of any quarterback in Utah last fall.
- Holds scholarship offers from Utah State, Florida International (FIU) and Washington State.