The latest on the Utah State Aggies’ 2023 recruiting class

Whether it be the middle of the college football season, the dog days of summer or the outset of spring or fall camp, recruiting is an ever present part of college football.

There is really no such thing as an offseason anymore, and for head coach Blake Anderson and company, finding the next batch of Aggies is always a priority.

Here is a look at Utah State’s 2023 recruiting class, with prospects listed alphabetically according to reporting by 247 Sports, Rivals and the Deseret News.

McCae Hillstead

Skyridge’s McCae Hillstead runs past American Fork’s Hunter Clegg and scores a touchdown during a varsity football game at American Fork High School in American Fork on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

QB — Skyridge High School (Lehi)

5-foot-11, 175 pounds

★★★ — 247 Sports

★★★ — Rivals

McCae is a guy who believes in his teammates, and trusts the process and is just an awesome kid. So no matter what happens on the field, he’s going to continue to trust his guys and believe in them and he knows his guys will go make plays. — Skyridge coach Jon Lehman