Family
The Clean Cut: Disney releases second official Zootopia trailer
Walt Disney Animation Studios’ second official “Zootopia” trailer showcases the “gleaming city where animals of all breeds, predator and prey alike, live together in peace and harmony” — mostly.
By Alex Johnson
Dec 31, 2015 11:40 a.m. MST
1642669.jpg
Family
UTubers: ‘Studio C’ cast takes on treacherous winter driving in recent sketch
In a recent “Studio C” sketch, Mr. Eckelstone navigates student drivers through tough weather conditions while warning the students about possible perils.
By Alex Johnson
Dec 28, 2015 9:59 p.m. MST
Family
The Clean Cut: Chris Paul, Aaron Rodgers’ trick shot video garners 3 million views
A video featuring quarterback Aaron Rodgers and point guard Chris Paul showing off their respective talents with some complex trick shots has garnered 3 million views in just two days.
By Alex Johnson
Dec 28, 2015 9:30 a.m. MST
Faith
BYU Vocal Point member, sister surprise parents serving as MTC leaders in the Dominican Republic
Bryce Romney traveled to the Dominican Republic with his sister Brooke to surprise their parents.
By Alex Johnson
Dec 23, 2015 12:50 p.m. MST
Family
The Clean Cut: Utah stylists provide haircuts for the homeless
A group of hairstylists from Lehi to Ogden volunteered hours of service to provide free haircuts to those in need at the Ogden Rescue Mission.
By Alex Johnson
Dec 23, 2015 12:09 p.m. MST
Lexi Walker performs "A Merry Christmas to Me."
Family
UTubers: Lexi Walker performs ‘A Merry Christmas to Me’ on BYUtv
Lexi appeared on “In Performance: Christmas Under the Stars,” a BYUtv special that aired Dec. 6. During the special, Walker performed “A Merry Christmas to Me,” and she posted a video of that song Friday.
By Alex Johnson
Dec 21, 2015 9:59 p.m. MST
Family
The Clean Cut: Christmas experiment featuring selfless children garners 2.8 million views
In a recent video, several children, some of whom can’t even afford a Christmas tree, are proving they understand that giving is better than receiving.
By Alex Johnson
Dec 21, 2015 4:10 p.m. MST
Lindsey Stirling and Peter Hollens collaborated in a Star Wars medley in 2013.
Family
UTubers: Lindsey Stirling, Peter Hollens celebrate Star Wars with medley
Lindsey Stirling collaborated with Peter Hollens to create a Star Wars medley in 2013, but in light of Friday’s release of “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” the force of their excitement remains strong.
By Alex Johnson
Dec 19, 2015 11:30 a.m. MST
Family
The Clean Cut: Warner Bros. releases ‘Storks’ official announcement trailer
Warner Bros. Pictures, distributor of “The Lego Movie,” released a trailer Thursday for a new film, “Storks.”
By Alex Johnson
Dec 18, 2015 2 p.m. MST
Family
The Clean Cut: Commuters deliver gifts to strangers at Grand Central Station in Christmas experiment
A video posted to Facebook and YouTube by Christmas 24, a TV channel that shows Christmas movies throughout November and December, has garnered a total of more than 1.5 million views on the two platforms.
By Alex Johnson
Dec 17, 2015 4:40 p.m. MST
Alex Boye performed at an interfaith Christmas concert on Sunday.
Faith
Alex Boye, LDS Church members join Baptists for interfaith Christmas concert
Baptists and members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints participated in an interfaith Christmas concert on Sunday at the Mount Moriah Baptist Church in Los Angeles, California.
By Alex Johnson
Dec 17, 2015 4:25 p.m. MST
Family
The Clean Cut: ‘Fuller House’ premiere date revealed in Netflix teaser
Netflix released the first teaser trailer for “Fuller House” on its YouTube channel Thursday and announced the show’s premiere date.
By Alex Johnson
Dec 17, 2015 12:35 p.m. MST
Faith
Joseph’s perspective depicted in new Mormon Channel video
In a new Mormon Channel video, Joseph reflects on his interactions with Jesus Christ.
By Alex Johnson
Dec 17, 2015 10:21 a.m. MST
Family
UTubers: BYU’s Vocal Point releases Trans-Siberian Christmas a cappella cover
Brigham Young University’s Vocal Point released its latest Christmas music video Tuesday.
By Alex Johnson
Dec 16, 2015 4:05 p.m. MST
Family
The Clean Cut: Jimmy Fallon, Star Wars cast members sing a cappella medley
Cast members from the upcoming movie and the franchise’s earlier films joined “Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon and The Roots to perform an a cappella tribute.
By Alex Johnson
Dec 16, 2015 1:35 p.m. MST
Family
The Clean Cut: First official trailer for J.K. Rowling’s ‘Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them’ released
The first official teaser trailer to J.K. Rowling’s “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” was released Tuesday by Warner Bros. Pictures and quickly garnered hundreds of thousands of views within hours.
By Alex Johnson
Dec 15, 2015 3:22 p.m. MST
Faith
UTubers: Devin Graham surprises single mother, inspires fans in 47 countries to serve
Filmmaker Devin Graham’s YouTube channel features a wide array of extreme sports, but in his most recent video, he captures extreme kindness and service.
By Alex Johnson
Dec 15, 2015 1:30 p.m. MST
Family
BYU-Idaho student, 92 Keys pianist perform ‘Carol of the Bells’ cover
Brigham Young University-Idaho student Crista Guthrie joined Trevor Loucks from 92 Keys to perform an original cover of “Carol of the Bells” in a recent music video.
By Alex Johnson
Dec 14, 2015 11:11 p.m. MST
Family
The Clean Cut: Dick Van Dyke celebrates 90th birthday with ‘Mary Poppins’ flash mob
In a recent video, a flash mob performed songs from “Mary Poppins” in celebration of Dick Van Dyke’s 90th birthday.
By Alex Johnson
Dec 14, 2015 1:42 p.m. MST
YouTuber Stuart Edge and a cappella group Beyond Measure joined together to sing Christmas Carols in different drive thru locations for a little extra Christmas cheer.
Family
UTubers: Stuart Edge, a cappella group sing Christmas carols for drive-thru workers
In a recent video, Stuart “Edge” Edgington joined Beyond Measure to bring some extra Christmas cheer to those working the drive-thru.
By Alex Johnson
Dec 13, 2015 10:43 p.m. MST
Family
Pianist Sonya Belousova releases Star Wars medley
In honor of the upcoming release of “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” Sonya Belousova has released a medley themes from the popular film franchise.
By Alex Johnson
Dec 12, 2015 2:16 p.m. MST
Faith
David Archuleta, Nathan Pacheco sing ‘The Prayer’
Vocalists David Archuleta and Nathan Pacheco recently recorded a cover of “The Prayer” and released a video of the arrangement Thursday.
By Alex Johnson
Dec 11, 2015 9:27 a.m. MST
Family
UTubers: The Five Strings release Christmas carol flash mob video
The Five Strings, a Utah-based musical group of five siblings, surprised families with a performance in their most recent video.
By Alex Johnson
Dec 9, 2015 11:13 p.m. MST
Family
BYU Vocal Point member Bryce Romney, Utah-based YouTube stars collaborate in Christmas music video
Brigham Young University Vocal Point member Bryce Romney collaborated with several Utah-based entertainers in a Christmas music video released Dec. 1.
By Alex Johnson
Dec 9, 2015 3:10 p.m. MST
Family
First look at Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of ‘The BFG’ released in teaser trailer
Disney released the first official trailer for Steven Spielberg’s live-action adaptation of Roald Dahl’s beloved story “The BFG” on Wednesday.
By Alex Johnson
Dec 9, 2015 1:55 p.m. MST
Faith
Peter Hollens releases a cappella rendition of ‘Mary, Did You Know?’ and promotes LDS Christmas video
Singer Peter Hollens released an a cappella rendition of “Mary, Did You Know?” Wednesday after fans requested the arrangement.
By Alex Johnson
Dec 9, 2015 1:40 p.m. MST
Faith
BYU’s Vocal Point, Noteworthy release interfaith a cappella video
Vocal Point and Noteworthy teamed up with Faith Counts, a nonprofit, nondenominational organization that shares messages of faith, to create a music video for their a cappella arrangement of “Oh, Come, All Ye Faithful.”
By Alex Johnson
Dec 8, 2015 5:50 p.m. MST
Family
The Clean Cut: UCLA fraternity befriends 12-year-old battling cancer with serenade and Christmas lights
Members of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity at the University of California Los Angeles show chivalry isn’t dead by serving a 12-year-old cancer “warrior.”
By Alex Johnson
Dec 8, 2015 3:40 p.m. MST
Faith
Stuart Edge plans Christmas surprise for friends who recently lost father, contributes to LDS Church’s initiative
Utah resident Stuart “Edge” Edgington and community members joined forces to make one family’s Christmas extra special.
By Alex Johnson
Dec 8, 2015 3:19 p.m. MST
Family
Utah family’s Christmas dance video gets 3 million views
In their fourth annual Christmas music video, the Orgill family of Highland, Utah, danced to Justin Bieber’s rendition of “Santa Claus is Coming to Town.”
By Alex Johnson
Dec 8, 2015 2:55 p.m. MST
