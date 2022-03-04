The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will distribute a limited number of conference tickets to stakes and districts in the U.S. and Canada.
President Russell M. Nelson asks: “How firm is your foundation? And what reinforcements to your testimony and understanding of the gospel are needed?”
The two-day conference featured the return of live performances from the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square, a look inside the renovation of the Salt Lake Temple and the announcement of 13 new temple locations.
President Russell M. Nelson made the announcement during the Sunday afternoon session of the 191st Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Latter-day Saints must take unprecedented measures to strengthen their spiritual foundations like the extraordinary effort to reinforce the original, pioneer-era foundation of the iconic Salt Lake Temple.
“One of the plagues of our day is that too few people know where to turn for truth. I can assure you that what you will hear today and tomorrow constitutes pure truth,” said President Russell M. Nelson.
Elder Erich W. Kopischke spoke on the topic of mental illness during in the Saturday afternoon session of general conference, offering hope and even telling about his son’s struggles.
The multicultural choir that performed in the Saturday afternoon session of general conference received a surprise special moment with President Russell M. Nelson after the broadcast.
One leader shared a personal story of his son’s mental illness and called on members to constantly watch over and love each other.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints released and granted emeritus status to six General Authority Seventies during the 191st Semiannual General Conference on Saturday afternoon.
The Conference Center main auditorium and the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square returned as the backdrop for this weekend’s general conference sessions.
There are several ways to watch or listen to the October 2021 general conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. This list of links will provide everything you need to know.
“Truly the blessings of the gospel are for every race, language and people,” President Nelson said. “The Church of Jesus Christ is a global church. Jesus Christ is our leader.”
President Russell M. Nelson’s general conference announcement to build 20 new temples marked the most locations ever announced at one time.
The virtual event is being broadcast from church headquarters in Salt Lake City.
The day began with talks by leaders from Brazil, Nicaragua, New Zealand and Zimbabwe, as well as previously recorded music provided in Spanish and Korean by choirs from Mexico and Korea.
A new Primary general presidency was announced by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints during the Saturday afternoon session of general conference.
“All that is unfair about life can be made right through the Atonement of Jesus Christ, and that by his authority families can be joined together forever.”
A former BYU and NFL player and the president of BYU-Pathway Worldwide were among eight new general authorities called during general conference on Saturday.
How many Latter-day Saints are there? Here’s the updated number from 2020.
On Easter weekend, President Nelson opens conference with invitation to clear ‘the old debris in our lives’
“I invite you to pray to identify the debris you should remove from your life so you can become more worthy,” the church president said.
“I plead with you to promote respect for all of God’s children,” President Russell M. Nelson said on the final day of the 190th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints from Salt Lake City.
How long has it been since a father and son both spoke in the same general conference?
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced six new temples Sunday. Here’s where they are located, announced and under construction.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints‘ 190th Semiannual General Conference from Salt Lake City is now complete.
President Russell M. Nelson announced the locations of new temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the final session of the 190th Semiannual General Conference in Salt Lake City.
The 190th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints continued Sunday from Salt Lake City with President Russell M. Nelson saying that “God does not love one race more than another ... Your standing before God is not determined by the color of your skin.”
These changes to the Presiding Bishopric were among several announced Saturday at general conference
A number of changes were made in church leadership Saturday at general conference.
Church members asked to seek unity, heal political division, root out racism and champion faith over fear
“Life without God is a life filled with fear. Life with God is a life filled with peace,” said President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The women’s session of the 190th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints from Salt Lake City featured messages of temporal and spiritual preparation, being of “good cheer” and finding hope in Christ.
The apostle of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints pre-recorded his address for Saturday afternoon’s general conference session.
The 190th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints from Salt Lake City opened with leaders addressing issues around race, the pandemic and political division.
The 190th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will be closed to the public, but the broadcast audience will be more widespread than ever.
For the second time this year, The Church of Jesus Christ will hold a digital-only conference. Here are the different ways you can participate.
The conference ended on Palm Sunday afternoon with President Russell M. Nelson, the church’s president and prophet, announcing eight new temples, including the first in the Middle East and in the People’s Republic of China.
Due to the coronavirus outbreak, conference was held in a small auditorium rather than the Conference Center, with only the First Presidency, speakers and those offering prayers in attendance.
“The plan for a temple in Dubai comes in response to their gracious invitation, which we gratefully acknowledge,” President Nelson said.
Twitter reacts to Sunday’s morning sesssion
He read the proclamation in a video filmed previously in the Sacred Grove, the site of the appearance in the spring of 1820 of Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ to Joseph Smith in Palmyra, New York.
The faith of Latter-day Saints called upon to do battle against COVID-19 during church general conference
The invitation came during the last address of the third session of the church’s 190th Annual General Conference, which itself was reshaped dramatically by the coronavirus pandemic
Social media reacted to Saturday night’s session of general conference
President Nelson announces new church symbol and an invitation to fast on Good Friday for relief of global pandemic
President Russell M. Nelson memorably ended the first day of an international 190th Annual General Conference reshaped by a global coronavirus pandemic by calling for a worldwide fast on Good Friday.
For some former Tabernacle Choir members, seeing prerecorded music was a touching scene that brought back good memories and stirred special feelings.