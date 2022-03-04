Friday, March 4, 2022 | 
A session of the October 2021 general conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is shown.
Church of Jesus Christ
Saturday evening women’s session returns for April general conference
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will distribute a limited number of conference tickets to stakes and districts in the U.S. and Canada.
By Tad Walch
Feb 11, 2022 9:23 a.m. MST
General Conference
Strong spiritual foundations needed for the coming storms, church leaders say
President Russell M. Nelson asks: “How firm is your foundation? And what reinforcements to your testimony and understanding of the gospel are needed?”
By Tad Walch
Oct 3, 2021 5:26 p.m. MDT
merlin_2887493.jpg
General Conference
Conference is complete. See talk summaries and photo galleries from all 5 sessions
The two-day conference featured the return of live performances from the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square, a look inside the renovation of the Salt Lake Temple and the announcement of 13 new temple locations.
By Aaron Shill
Oct 3, 2021 4:52 p.m. MDT
merlin_2887623.jpg
General Conference
13 new temple locations announced by President Nelson as conference closes
President Russell M. Nelson made the announcement during the Sunday afternoon session of the 191st Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
By Trent Toone
Oct 3, 2021 3:51 p.m. MDT
merlin_2887507.jpg
General Conference
Temple and spiritual foundations need to be strengthened, President Nelson says
Latter-day Saints must take unprecedented measures to strengthen their spiritual foundations like the extraordinary effort to reinforce the original, pioneer-era foundation of the iconic Salt Lake Temple.
By Tad Walch
Oct 3, 2021 11:50 a.m. MDT
merlin_2887175.jpg
General Conference
A day of pure doctrine to build faith that heals the world
“One of the plagues of our day is that too few people know where to turn for truth. I can assure you that what you will hear today and tomorrow constitutes pure truth,” said President Russell M. Nelson.
By Tad Walch
Oct 2, 2021 10:31 p.m. MDT
Elder Erich W. Kopischke, a General Authority Seventy, speaks in a prerecorded video.
General Conference
What this church leader learned about mental illness after seeing his own son’s personal struggle
Elder Erich W. Kopischke spoke on the topic of mental illness during in the Saturday afternoon session of general conference, offering hope and even telling about his son’s struggles.
By Trent Toone
Oct 2, 2021 7:39 p.m. MDT
President Russell M. Nelson, of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and his wife Sister Wendy Nelson, greet the multicultural choir after the 191st Semiannual General Conference Saturday afternoon session.
Faith
A touching moment between President Nelson and the multicultural choir that performed at conference
The multicultural choir that performed in the Saturday afternoon session of general conference received a surprise special moment with President Russell M. Nelson after the broadcast.
By Trent Toone
Oct 2, 2021 5:48 p.m. MDT
Conferencegoers sustain leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints during the afternoon session of the 191st Semiannual General Conference at the Conference Center.
General Conference
Gospel living brings security, comfort in times of heartache, leaders say Saturday afternoon
One leader shared a personal story of his son’s mental illness and called on members to constantly watch over and love each other.
By Tad Walch
Oct 2, 2021 3:53 p.m. MDT
The Conference Center in Salt Lake City is pictured before the Saturday morning session of general conference on Oct. 2, 2021.
Faith
Elder Dean M. Davies honored and 6 General Authority Seventies released at general conference
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints released and granted emeritus status to six General Authority Seventies during the 191st Semiannual General Conference on Saturday afternoon.
By Trent Toone
Oct 2, 2021 3:11 p.m. MDT
merlin_2886855.jpg
Church of Jesus Christ
Familiar venue, voices return for October general conference
The Conference Center main auditorium and the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square returned as the backdrop for this weekend’s general conference sessions.
By Tad Walch
Oct 2, 2021 11:52 a.m. MDT
Latter-day Saints in Colombia watch a session of general conference on their television in April 2021.
Church of Jesus Christ
How to watch or listen to October 2021 general conference
There are several ways to watch or listen to the October 2021 general conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. This list of links will provide everything you need to know.
By Trent Toone
Sept 27, 2021 9:54 a.m. MDT
merlin_2863475.jpg
General Conference
International inclusion, Easter messages, 20 new temples mark historic conference
“Truly the blessings of the gospel are for every race, language and people,” President Nelson said. “The Church of Jesus Christ is a global church. Jesus Christ is our leader.”
By Tad Walch
April 4, 2021 5:39 p.m. MDT
merlin_2863237.jpg
General Conference
President Nelson closes conference by announcing 20 new temple locations
President Russell M. Nelson’s general conference announcement to build 20 new temples marked the most locations ever announced at one time.
By Trent Toone
April 4, 2021 4:27 p.m. MDT
merlin_2862453.jpg
Faith
April general conference. See our updated talk summaries and photo galleries
The virtual event is being broadcast from church headquarters in Salt Lake City.
By Aaron Shill
April 4, 2021 3:57 p.m. MDT
merlin_2863105.jpg
General Conference
A uniquely international Easter Sunday
The day began with talks by leaders from Brazil, Nicaragua, New Zealand and Zimbabwe, as well as previously recorded music provided in Spanish and Korean by choirs from Mexico and Korea.
By Tad Walch
April 4, 2021 12:37 p.m. MDT
cropped_Johnson_presidency.jpg
Faith
Meet the church’s new Primary general presidency
A new Primary general presidency was announced by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints during the Saturday afternoon session of general conference.
By Trent Toone
April 3, 2021 5:02 p.m. MDT
merlin_2862521.jpg
Faith
There is healing for suffering and unfairness, leaders say during Saturday afternoon session
“All that is unfair about life can be made right through the Atonement of Jesus Christ, and that by his authority families can be joined together forever.”
By Tad Walch
April 3, 2021 4:15 p.m. MDT
merlin_1611015.jpg
Faith
Church announces 8 new general authorities
A former BYU and NFL player and the president of BYU-Pathway Worldwide were among eight new general authorities called during general conference on Saturday.
By Trent Toone
April 3, 2021 3:29 p.m. MDT
merlin_2862545.jpg
Faith
Latter-day Saint membership increased this much in 2020, according to new church statistical report
How many Latter-day Saints are there? Here’s the updated number from 2020.
By Tad Walch and Herb Scribner
April 3, 2021 2:25 p.m. MDT
merlin_2862515.jpg
Faith
On Easter weekend, President Nelson opens conference with invitation to clear ‘the old debris in our lives’
“I invite you to pray to identify the debris you should remove from your life so you can become more worthy,” the church president said.
By Tad Walch
April 3, 2021 12:12 p.m. MDT
merlin_2834412.jpg
Faith
Historic conference puts the focus on member responsibility to stamp out racism
“I plead with you to promote respect for all of God’s children,” President Russell M. Nelson said on the final day of the 190th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints from Salt Lake City.
By Tad Walch
Oct 4, 2020 11:28 p.m. MDT
20201003_183859_Nilsson_LES_3332.jpg
Faith
12 things I learned about the church that I didn’t know before general conference
How long has it been since a father and son both spoke in the same general conference?
By Tad Walch
Oct 4, 2020 8 p.m. MDT
merlin_2833542.jpg
Faith
190th Semiannual General Conference talk summaries, photo galleries
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints‘ 190th Semiannual General Conference from Salt Lake City is now complete.
By Tad Walch
Oct 4, 2020 4:06 p.m. MDT
merlin_2834124.jpg
Faith
6 new temples announced by President Nelson, including another Utah location
President Russell M. Nelson announced the locations of new temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the final session of the 190th Semiannual General Conference in Salt Lake City.
By Trent Toone
Oct 4, 2020 3:52 p.m. MDT
merlin_2834004.jpg
Faith
President Nelson calls on Latter-day Saints to ‘lead out’ in abandoning racism, prejudice
The 190th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints continued Sunday from Salt Lake City with President Russell M. Nelson saying that “God does not love one race more than another ... Your standing before God is not determined by the color of your skin.”
By Tad Walch
Oct 4, 2020 11:56 a.m. MDT
waddell_budge.jpg
Faith
These changes to the Presiding Bishopric were among several announced Saturday at general conference
A number of changes were made in church leadership Saturday at general conference.
By Trent Toone
Oct 4, 2020 10:21 a.m. MDT
merlin_2833438.jpg
Faith
Church members asked to seek unity, heal political division, root out racism and champion faith over fear
“Life without God is a life filled with fear. Life with God is a life filled with peace,” said President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
By Tad Walch
Oct 3, 2020 10:46 p.m. MDT
merlin_2833922.jpg
Faith
‘We have so much to look forward to’: Women’s session focuses on preparedness, hope
The women’s session of the 190th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints from Salt Lake City featured messages of temporal and spiritual preparation, being of “good cheer” and finding hope in Christ.
By Trent Toone
Oct 3, 2020 8:20 p.m. MDT
merlin_2833618.jpg
Faith
Elder Gerrit W. Gong at home after possible COVID-19 exposure, gives pre-recorded remarks
The apostle of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints pre-recorded his address for Saturday afternoon’s general conference session.
By Tad Walch
Oct 3, 2020 2:16 p.m. MDT
merlin_2833438.jpg
Faith
Root out racism, build unity amid political division, Latter-day Saint leaders say
The 190th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints from Salt Lake City opened with leaders addressing issues around race, the pandemic and political division.
By Tad Walch
Oct 3, 2020 2:11 p.m. MDT
confsunpm.cit_270.jpg
Faith
What will this weekend’s general conference look like? Here’s what we know
The 190th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will be closed to the public, but the broadcast audience will be more widespread than ever.
By Trent Toone and Tad Walch
Oct 1, 2020 1:04 p.m. MDT
merlin_2545239.0.jpg
Faith
How to watch or listen to October general conference
For the second time this year, The Church of Jesus Christ will hold a digital-only conference. Here are the different ways you can participate.
By Trent Toone
Sept 29, 2020 1:30 p.m. MDT
AP20096568794710.jpg
Faith
United Arab Emirates leaders welcome Latter-day Saint temple in series of tweets
By Tad Walch
April 6, 2020 10:40 a.m. MDT
merlin_2567513.jpg
Faith
Latter-day Saints shout for joy on history-making day
The conference ended on Palm Sunday afternoon with President Russell M. Nelson, the church’s president and prophet, announcing eight new temples, including the first in the Middle East and in the People’s Republic of China.
By Tad Walch
April 5, 2020 9:30 p.m. MDT
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Conference Center in Salt Lake City before the start of the 190th Annual General Conference on Saturday, April 4, 2020.
Faith
General conference Sunday afternoon: Twitter reacts to temple announcements, talks
By Herb Scribner
April 5, 2020 4:53 p.m. MDT
confsatam.cit_sh_10.jpg
Opinion
Look to new temples: COVID-19 calamity is not the beginning of the end
By Boyd Matheson
April 5, 2020 4:42 p.m. MDT
20200405_100232_Nilsson_LES_1834.jpg
Faith
190th Annual General Conference talk summaries and photos
Due to the coronavirus outbreak, conference was held in a small auditorium rather than the Conference Center, with only the First Presidency, speakers and those offering prayers in attendance.
By Aaron Shill
April 5, 2020 4:20 p.m. MDT
MCoberly_DSC02753.jpg
Faith
President Nelson announces 8 new temples, including locations in Congo, Dubai and Shanghai
“The plan for a temple in Dubai comes in response to their gracious invitation, which we gratefully acknowledge,” President Nelson said.
By Tad Walch
April 5, 2020 3:58 p.m. MDT
Screen_Shot_2020_04_05_at_11.41.54_AM.png
Faith
The church has now issued 6 proclamations in its history. Here’s a look back at each
By Tad Walch
April 5, 2020 1:50 p.m. MDT
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Conference Center in Salt Lake City is devoid of conferencegoers during the 190th Annual General Conference on Saturday, April 4, 2020. Due to the spread of COVID-19, the conference is being broadcast without church members in attendance.
Faith
Twitter reacts to church’s new proclamation issued by President Nelson
Twitter reacts to Sunday’s morning sesssion
By Herb Scribner
April 5, 2020 1:12 p.m. MDT
nelson.jpg
Faith
President Nelson issues historic, bicentennial proclamation on the Restoration
He read the proclamation in a video filmed previously in the Sacred Grove, the site of the appearance in the spring of 1820 of Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ to Joseph Smith in Palmyra, New York.
By Tad Walch
April 5, 2020 11:52 a.m. MDT
merlin_2529751.jpg
Faith
The faith of Latter-day Saints called upon to do battle against COVID-19 during church general conference
The invitation came during the last address of the third session of the church’s 190th Annual General Conference, which itself was reshaped dramatically by the coronavirus pandemic
By Tad Walch
April 4, 2020 10:57 p.m. MDT
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Conference Center in Salt Lake City is devoid of conferencegoers during the 190th Annual General Conference on Saturday, April 4, 2020. Due to the spread of COVID-19, the conference is being broadcast without church members in attendance.
Faith
Twitter reacts to the new church symbol, Good Friday fast
Social media reacted to Saturday night’s session of general conference
By Herb Scribner
April 4, 2020 8:31 p.m. MDT
Youth_Speakers_3.jpeg
Faith
President Nelson announces new church symbol and an invitation to fast on Good Friday for relief of global pandemic
President Russell M. Nelson memorably ended the first day of an international 190th Annual General Conference reshaped by a global coronavirus pandemic by calling for a worldwide fast on Good Friday.
By Tad Walch
April 4, 2020 7:38 p.m. MDT
merlin_2107086.jpg
Faith
Former Tabernacle Choir members touched by prerecorded music used at general conference
For some former Tabernacle Choir members, seeing prerecorded music was a touching scene that brought back good memories and stirred special feelings.
By Trent Toone
April 4, 2020 6:52 p.m. MDT
