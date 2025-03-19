Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham claps with his team as after their lose to the TCU Horned Frogs at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024. The TCU Horned Frogs defeated the Utah Utes 13-7.

This article was first published in the Ute Insiders newslett er . Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each Wednesday night.

It’s finally here.

Eager to turn the page on the worst season the program has seen since 2013, Kyle Whittingham and the Utes open spring camp on Thursday with the first of 15 practices.

With a large influx of transfers, a new offensive coordinator, new starting quarterback and multiple new position coaches, there’s plenty for the Utes to work on during the spring as they start to evaluate and solidify the roster ahead of the program’s second season in the Big 12.

Whittingham is back for his 21st season at the helm of the Utes, with as many unknowns surrounding this team as any in his tenure.

Here are three storylines to follow as Utah embarks on spring football.

Quarterbacks and Jason Beck’s offense

This topic was covered more in-depth in the previous newsletter, but it bears repeating, since this will be the No. 1 storyline in spring and fall camp.

Utah fans are rightly looking for a breath of fresh air from an offense that stagnated during the past two years in the absence of starting quarterback Cam Rising. After Andy Ludwig’s resignation, combined with Rising moving on from the program, a much-needed offensive reset has arrived — and spring is the first time the new offense will start to be put in place.

It starts with former New Mexico offensive coordinator Jason Beck, who brings the vision behind last year’s No. 4 offense, which generated 484.2 yards per game, to Salt Lake City. Beck’s spread, run-pass-option-heavy offense was run by Lobo quarterback Devon Dampier, who was the fifth-most productive offensive player in the nation, totaling 2,768 yards through the air and 1,166 on the ground.

University of Utah football’s new offensive coordinator Jason Beck talks with media in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025, as winter workouts begin. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

The coach-player duo will get the chance to turn around an offense that hasn’t lived up to its billing during the past two years. In some sense, there’s a low bar to clear — just finishing in the middle of the pack offensively would be an upgrade over the 2023 and 2024 seasons — but if Utah wants to compete for a Big 12 title, it will need offensive excellence.

Though Dampier has so far proven to be durable in New Mexico, as the past two seasons showed, backup quarterback is a vital position. Are the Utes going to be in a better position on the quarterback depth chart than they were when Rising was hurt? Spring ball will be the first time for coaches to evaluate that.

Barring any surprises by true freshmen Byrd Ficklin and Wyatt Becker , the three main contenders to win the QB2 job behind Dampier will be Isaac Wilson, who Whittingham said will start the season as the No. 2 guy, Oklahoma transfer Brendan Zurbrugg , and former Ute Nate Johnson, who returns after a season at Vanderbilt.

Who emerges at wide receiver?

Dampier and Utah receiver Dorian Singer have a close relationship, and Singer was hoping to return to Salt Lake City for a fifth season to reunite with the Utes’ new quarterback, but it looks as if that won’t happen.

Singer, who appealed to the NCAA for an additional year after running out of eligibility following the 2024 season, is not on the school’s spring roster and will instead participate in the Big 12’s pro day as he prepares for the NFL draft.

With Utah’s best receiver gone, who will step up to replace him and become the go-to receiver for Dampier?

From last year’s team, the three main returners are sophomores Daidren Zipperer and Zacharyus Williams and senior Luca Caldarella.

Utah Utes wide receiver Daidren Zipperer (6) celebrates his catch during a game between the University of Utah Utes and the Iowa State University Cyclones held at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Both Zipperer and Williams showed promise toward the end of the season, with Zipperer totaling four receptions for 66 yards against Iowa State and Williams totaling nine receptions for 85 yards over the last two games of the season. Those two taking the next step will be paramount for offensive success. Caldarella is a veteran who had two receptions for 26 yards a season ago. Could his role grow this season?

Utah brought in four transfer receivers in the offseason that could see a huge role in the offense — Utah State’s Otto Tia (44 receptions for 434 yards and seven touchdowns), Wyoming’s Justin Stevenson (17 receptions for 204 yards and three touchdowns), Mississippi State’s Creed Whittemore (chose to redshirt after four games; four receptions for 65 yards) and New Mexico’s Ryan Davis (54 receptions for 747 yards and three touchdowns).

Of those options, Davis is the most intriguing due to his connection with Dampier, and that familiarity could pay dividends on the field.

With no surefire returning go-to receiver, a new receivers coach (Micah Simon), and a number of new receivers, this is the position group with the most question marks heading into the season.

How does Utah replace Junior Tafuna and Keanu Tanuvasa at defensive tackle?

The Utes already knew they would have to replace Junior Tafuna, a veteran leader that defined what it meant to be a “Utah Man” during his time at the school, but were counting on Keanu Tanuvasa returning for another season with the program.

After Tanuvasa instead transferred to BYU, defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley is tasked with replacing two starters instead of one in the middle of the defensive line. Simote Pepa, who also contributed, transferred to Washington.

More often than not, Utah reloads on defense — can it do it again?

Ute coach Morgan Scalley talks with players in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Aliki Vimahi, who started two games last year but played in just four due to an injury, will lead the group. Sophomores Dallas Vakalahi and Jonah Lea’ea are the next two up, and both should see significant time. Vakalahi started three games and played in nine, totaling 16 tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss, and Lea’ea played in six games, totaling two tackles.

There’s experience between the three, even starting experience, which will prove important as they shift into bigger roles.

Just as important as the starters will be the depth behind them. Freshmen Sione Motuapuaka and Karson Kaufusi could be called upon for game action in their first seasons as the main backups behind Vimahi, Vakalahi and Lea’ea.

This spring will be pivotal for the group.

In case you missed it

Utah introduced Alex Jensen as its new men’s basketball coach with a press conference at the Huntsman Center Monday. Here’s what the new head man had to say to the fans.

From the archives

Extra points