Members of the Castle Valley Marching Band color guard march in the Days of ’47 Parade in downtown Salt Lake City on Wednesday, July 24, 2024.

Here are events, concerts, sporting events and more that offer the opportunity to support our local community that are going on in July. It’s broken down by type of event or activity throughout the month.

Utah festivals and activities in June July

July 2 — Redwood Farmers Market | New Roots Redwood Farm

July 2 — Millcreek Farmers Market | Millcreek Common

July 2 — Park City Farmers Market | Park City Resort

July 2 — Orem’s Farmers Market and Food Fest Wednesdays | City Center Park

July 3 — West Valley City Farmers Market | Centennial Park

July 3 — Bountiful Farmers Market | Bountiful Town Square

July 3 — Syracuse Farmers Market | 1891 W. 1700 S.

July 5 — Downtown Farmers Market | Pioneer Park, Salt Lake City

July 5 — Ogden Farmers Market | Historic 25th Street

July 5 — Daybreak Farmers Market | 11274 S. Kestrel Rise Rd.

July 5 — Cache Valley Gardeners’ Market | Historic Courthouse

July 5 — Festival City Farmers Market | 100 W. Center St., Cedar City

July 5 — Hurricane Farmers Market | 63 S. 100 W.

July 5 — Downtown Farmers Market | 300 S. 400 E. St. George

July 5 — Sunnyvale Farmers Market | Sunnyvale Park

July 5 — Sandy Farmers Market | Amphitheatre Park

July 5 — Nephi Farmers Market | Nephi City Park

July 5 — Provo Farmers Market | Pioneer Park

July 5 — Spanish Fork Farmers Market | 775 W. Center St.

July 5 — Capitol Reef Farmers Market | 100 N. 400 E.

July 5 — The Plaza Market at Downtown Daybreak

July 6 — 9th West Farmers Market | 1060 S. 900 West

July 6 — Wheeler Sunday Market | Wheeler Farm

July 6 — Park Silly Sunday Market | Historic Main Street

July 9 — Redwood Farmers Market | New Roots Redwood Farm

July 9 — Millcreek Farmers Market | Millcreek Common

July 9 — Park City Farmers Market | Park City Resort

July 9 — Orem’s Farmers Market and Food Fest Wednesdays | City Center Park

July 10 — West Valley City Farmers Market | Centennial Park

July 10 — Bountiful Farmers Market | Bountiful Town Square

July 10 — Syracuse Farmers Market | 1891 W. 1700 S.

July 11 — Layton Fest | Layton Commons Park

July 12 — Downtown Farmers Market | Pioneer Park, Salt Lake City

July 12 — Festival City Farmers Market | 100 W. Center St., Cedar City

July 12 — Downtown Farmers Market | 300 S. 400 E. St. George

July 12 — Cache Valley Gardeners’ Market | Historic Courthouse

July 12 — Hurricane Farmers Market | 63 S. 100 W.

July 12 — Nephi Farmers Market | Nephi City Park

July 12 — Sunnyvale Farmers Market | Sunnyvale Park

July 12 — Capitol Reef Farmers Market | 100 N. 400 E.

July 12 — Ogden Farmers Market | Historic 25th Street

July 12 — Provo Farmers Market | Pioneer Park

July 12 — Daybreak Farmers Market | 11274 S. Kestrel Rise Rd.

July 12 — Spanish Fork Farmers Market | 775 W. Center St.

July 12 — Sandy Farmers Market | Amphitheatre Park

July 12 — The Plaza Market at Downtown Daybreak

July 13 — 9th West Farmers Market | 1060 S. 900 West

July 13 — Wheeler Sunday Market | Wheeler Farm

July 13 — Park Silly Sunday Market | Historic Main Street

July 16 — Redwood Farmers Market | New Roots Redwood Farm

July 16 — Millcreek Farmers Market | Millcreek Common

July 16 — Park City Farmers Market | Park City Resort

July 16 — Orem’s Farmers Market and Food Fest Wednesdays | City Center Park

July 17 — West Valley City Farmers Market | Centennial Park

July 17 — Syracuse Farmers Market | 1891 W. 1700 S.

July 17 — Bountiful Farmers Market | Bountiful Town Square

July 18 — Layton Fest | Layton Commons Park

July 19 — Sunnyvale Farmers Market | Sunnyvale Park

July 19 — Nephi Farmers Market | Nephi City Park

July 19 — Festival City Farmers Market | 100 W. Center St., Cedar City

July 19 — Downtown Farmers Market | 300 S. 400 E. St. George

July 19 — Ogden Farmers Market | Historic 25th Street

July 19 — Sandy Farmers Market | Amphitheatre Park

July 19 — The Plaza Market at Downtown Daybreak

July 19 — Hurricane Farmers Market | 63 S. 100 W.

July 19 — Capitol Reef Farmers Market | 100 N. 400 E.

July 19 — Cache Valley Gardeners’ Market | Historic Courthouse

July 19 — Downtown Farmers Market | Pioneer Park, Salt Lake City

July 19 — Provo Farmers Market | Pioneer Park

July 19 — Daybreak Farmers Market | 11274 S. Kestrel Rise Rd.

July 19 — Spanish Fork Farmers Market | 775 W. Center St.

July 20 — 9th West Farmers Market | 1060 S. 900 West

July 20 — Park Silly Sunday Market | Historic Main Street

July 20 — Wheeler Sunday Market | Wheeler Farm

July 23 — Redwood Farmers Market | New Roots Redwood Farm

July 23 — Millcreek Farmers Market | Millcreek Common

July 23 — Park City Farmers Market | Park City Resort

July 23 — Orem’s Farmers Market and Food Fest Wednesdays | City Center Park

July 24 — West Valley City Farmers Market | Centennial Park

July 24 — Bountiful Farmers Market | Bountiful Town Square

July 24 — Syracuse Farmers Market | 1891 W. 1700 S.

July 25 — Murray Park Farmers Market | Murray Park

July 25 — Layton Fest | Layton Commons Park

July 26 — Downtown Farmers Market | Pioneer Park, Salt Lake City

July 26 — Festival City Farmers Market | 100 W. Center St., Cedar City

July 26 — Nephi Farmers Market | Nephi City Park

July 26 — Hurricane Farmers Market | 63 S. 100 W.

July 26 — Cache Valley Gardeners’ Market | Historic Courthouse

July 26 — Ogden Farmers Market | Historic 25th Street

July 26 — Downtown Farmers Market | 300 S. 400 E. St. George

July 26 — Sunnyvale Farmers Market | Sunnyvale Park

July 26 — Provo Farmers Market | Pioneer Park

July 26 — Sandy Farmers Market | Amphitheatre Park

July 26 — Capitol Reef Farmers Market | 100 N. 400 E.

July 26 — Spanish Fork Farmers Market | 775 W. Center St.

July 26 — The Plaza Market at Downtown Daybreak

July 26 — Daybreak Farmers Market | 11274 S. Kestrel Rise Rd.

July 27 — 9th West Farmers Market | 1060 S. 900 West

July 27 — Park Silly Sunday Market | Historic Main Street

July 27 — Wheeler Sunday Market | Wheeler Farm

July 30 — Redwood Farmers Market | New Roots Redwood Farm

July 30 — Millcreek Farmers Market | Millcreek Common

July 30 — Park City Farmers Market | Park City Resort

July 30 — Orem’s Farmers Market and Food Fest Wednesdays | City Center Park

July 31 — Bountiful Farmers Market | Bountiful Town Square

July 31 — West Valley City Farmers Market | Centennial Park

July 31 — Syracuse Farmers Market | 1891 W. 1700 S.

Utah concerts and shows in July

July 1 — Kesha and Scissor Sisters | Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 3 — Patriotic Pops | Deer Valley Music Festival

July 4 — Stadium of Fire with Rascal Flatts | LaVell Edwards Stadium

July 5 — A Salute to John Williams | Deer Valley Music Festival

July 7 — Primus | Sandy Amphitheater

July 8 — Natasha Bedingfield | Davis Arts Council

July 8 — Parkway Drive, Killswitch Engage, I Prevail, and Beartooth | Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 9 — Lyle Lovett and his Large Band | Sandy Amphitheater

July 9 — Stravinsky’s “The Soldier’s Tale” | Deer Valley Music Festival

July 10 — The Dreamboats | Davis Arts Council

July 11 — Common | Deer Valley Music Festival

July 11 — Juntos | Maverik Center

July 12 — The Music of Paul Simon | Deer Valley Music Festival

July 12 — Strings on the Slopes | Park City Performing Arts

July 12 — EarthGang | Twilight Concert Series Salt Lake

July 12 — JK Ultra | Sandy Amphitheater

July 12 — Incubus | Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 13 — Live and Collective Soul | Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 13 — Watchhouse | Red Butte Garden

July 14 — Houndmouth, with Shane Smith & The Saints | Red Butte Garden

July 14 — Barry Manilow | Maverik Center

July 16 — Mozart vs. Salieri | Deer Valley Music Festival

July 16 — Rhiannon Giddens & The Old-Time Revue | Red Butte Garden

July 16 — Portrait of Aretha: CeCe Teneal celebrates the Queen of Soul | Davis Arts Council

July 17 — Sierra Ferrell | Twilight Concert Series Salt Lake

July 17-19 — Dan Tyminski Band | Egyptian Theatre

July 18 — Mike Posner | Park City Performing Arts

July 18 — Disney in Concert | Deer Valley Music Festival

July 18 — Keith Urban | Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 19 — Volbeat | Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 20 — X, and Los Lobos | Red Butte Garden

July 21 — Hunter Hayes | Scera Shell Outdoor Theatre

July 21 — Babymetal | Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 22 — AJR | Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 23 — Ballet Music: Ravel & Stravinsky | Deer Valley Music Festival

July 24 — Dwight Yoakam, with The Mavericks | Sandy Amphitheater

July 24 — Jessie Reyez | Union Event Center

July 25 — Lindsey Stirling | Deer Valley Music Festival

July 25 — 80’s Night Out: Featuring A Flock of Seagulls, Naked Eyes, and Men Without Hats | Park City Performing Arts

July 25 — Alison Krauss & Union Station | Red Butte Gardenfeaturing Jerry Douglas, with Willie Watson

July 25 — Oscar Maydon | Union Event Center

July 25 — Wyatt Flores | Sandy Amphitheater

July 26 — Melissa Etheridge and the Indigo Girls | Sandy Amphitheater

July 26 — Jason Aldean | Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 26 — Sutton Foster and Kelli O’Hara | Deer Valley Music Festival

July 26 — Chris Botti | Park City Performing Arts

July 27 — Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, and Samantha Fish | Red Butte Garden

July 28 — Toad the Wet Sprocket, with Semisonic and Sixpence None the Richer | Red Butte Garden

July 28 — Fitz and the Tantrums | Sandy Amphitheater

July 29 — Maren Morris | Deer Valley Concert Series

July 29 — Brit Floyd | Maverik Center

July 30 — Beethoven’s Symphony No. 1 | Deer Valley Music Festival

July 30 — Band of Horses | Ogden Twilight Series

July 30 — Elephant Revival, with Two Runner | Red Butte Garden

July 30 — Air Supply | Sandy Amphitheater

July 30 — The Lumineers | Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 31 — Jo Dee Messina | Davis Arts Council

July 31 — Jake Scott | Union Event Center

July 31 — Dierks Bentley | Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

Utah theater productions in July

July 1-12 — “Something Rotten” | Hopebox Theatre, Kaysville

July 1-15 — “Cats” | CenterPoint Theatre, Centerville

July 1-19 — “An American in Paris” | The Ruth and Nathan Hale Theater, Pleasant Grove

July 1-25 — “Sherlock Holmes: The Final Adventure” | Lyric Repertory Company, Logan

July 1-26 — “Home, I’m Darling” | Lyric Repertory Company, Logan

July 1-26 — “Twelve Angry Men” | Hale Centre Theatre, Sandy

July 1-26 — “Bright Star” | Lyric Repertory Company, Logan

July 1-Aug. 16 — “The Play that Goes Wrong” | The Ruth and Nathan Hale Theater, Pleasant Grove

July 1-Aug. 17 — “The Secret Lives of the Real Wives in the Salt Lake Hive” | Salt Lake Acting Company, Salt Lake City

July 1-Sept. 4 — “Macbeth” | Utah Shakespeare Festival, Cedar City

July 1-Sept. 5 — “Antony and Cleopatra” | Utah Shakespeare Festival, Cedar City

July 1-Sept. 6 — “As You Like It” | Utah Shakespeare Festival

July 1-Oct. 3 — “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder” | Utah Shakespeare Festival, Cedar City

July 1-Oct. 4 — “The importance of Being Earnest” | Utah Shakespeare Festival, Cedar City

July 1-Oct. 4 — “Steel Magnolias” | Utah Shakespeare Festival, Cedar City

July 1-Oct. 23 — “The Wizard of Oz” | Tuacahn Amphitheatre, Ivins

July 1-Oct. 25 — “The Little Mermaid” | Tuacahn Amphitheatre, Ivins

July 4-15 — “Matilda” | Hopebox Theatre, Kaysville

July 4-24 — “The Importance of Being Earnest” | Lyric Repertory Company, Logan

July 5-19 — “Annie” | Scera Shell Outdoor Theatre, Orem

July 5-Aug. 30 — “Footloose” | Hale Centre Theatre, Sandy

July 11-19 — “The Prince of Egypt” | Ellen Eccles Theatre, Logan

July 11-Oct. 4 — “Dear Jack, Dear Louise” | Utah Shakespeare Festival, Cedar City

July 12-Oct. 24 — “Newsies” | Tuacahn Amphitheatre, Ivins

July 14-26 — “Mean Girls Jr.” | Draper Historic Theatre, Draper

July 16-Aug. 19 — “Catch Me If You Can” CenterPoint Theatre, Centerville

July 25-Aug. 9 — “Annie” | Peery’s Egyptian Theater, Ogden

July 5 — Real Salt Lake vs. St. Louis | 7:30 p.m.

July 12 — Real Salt Lake vs. Houston | 7:30 p.m.

July 19 — Real Salt Lake vs. Cincinnati | 7:30 p.m.

July 26 — Real Salt Lake vs. San Jose | 7:30 p.m.

Utah Jazz Summer League July Schedule

July 5 — Utah Jazz vs. 76ers | 7 p.m.

July 7 — Utah Jazz vs. Grizzlies | 7 p.m.

July 8 — Utah Jazz vs. Thunder | 7 p.m.

Salt Lake Bees July schedule