BYU Cougars football: 2024 recruiting class (+live updates, video)

Wednesday marks the start of college football’s early signing period, meaning players in the 2024 class can now officially sign with their chosen programs.

BYU has already secured commitments from many prospects, but there’s still time to add more.

Check this article throughout the day on Wednesday to see the latest additions to the BYU football program.

★★★ (247Sports composite).

6-foot-2, 190 pounds.

Basha High School (Chandler, Arizona).

Ranked as the No. 31 recruit in Arizona by 247Sports.

Chose BYU over offers from Air Force, New Mexico State and others.

Recorded 205 total tackles and six interceptions across three varsity seasons.

★★★ (247Sports composite).

6-foot-5, 205 pounds.

Highland High School (Salt Lake City, Utah).

Chose BYU over offers from Utah, Cal, Vanderbilt and others.

The No. 15-ranked recruit in Utah by 247Sports.

Made 23 total tackles with 3.5 sacks and four pass deflections in 2023.

Also played receiver in high school, catching 25 passes for 262 yards and two touchdowns over his career.

★★★ (247Sports composite).

6-foot-3, 200 pounds.

American Leadership Academy (Queen Creek, Arizona).

Ranked as the No. 25 recruit in Arizona by 247Sports.

Passed for 2,581 yards with 29 touchdowns and just three interceptions in 2023, adding another 356 yards and eight scores on the ground.

Played for former BYU quarterbacks Ty Detmer and Max Hall at American Leadership Academy.

“BYU is the spot man! There’s no better place to be coached,” Watson told Vanquish the Foe. “Coach Kalani and coach Roderick have only been positive and very encouraging! Coach Roderick is one of the main reasons I committed. He has a rhyme and reason to everything! The offense is so organized and balanced. It picks defenses apart, but also has a lot of big plays down the field!”

Cannon Skidmore, LS

★★★★★ (Kohl’s Professional Camps).

6-foot-2, 200 pounds.

Red Mountain High School (Mesa, Arizona).

Chose BYU over offers from Washington, Air Force and others.

First Team 6A All-State long snapper in Arizona.

Under Armour All-American selection.

★★★ (247Sports composite).

6-foot-5, 210 pounds.

American Fork High School (American Fork, Utah).

Ranked as the No. 23 recruit in Utah and the No. 100 tight end nationally by 247Sports.

Caught 60 passes for 960 yards and seven touchdowns in 2023.

Deseret News 6A First Team All-State selection as a senior.

Matthias Leach, S

★★★ (247Sports composite).

6-foot-3, 175 pounds.

Chisholm Trail High School (Fort Worth, Texas).

Chose BYU over offers from Utah State, Louisiana and Miami (OH).

The No. 210-ranked recruit out of Texas by 247Sports.

Made 17 tackles in 2023, including six tackles for loss.

Earned reps at receiver, defensive back and punter in high school.

Adney Reid, LB

★★★ (247Sports composite).

6-foot-5, 215 pounds.

Spanish Fork High School (Spanish Fork, Utah).

Ranked as the No. 13 player in Utah and No. 98 linebacker nationally by 247Sports.

Committed to BYU over Utah after receiving offers from both.

Son of former BYU tight end Gabe Reid.

Prepped at Spanish Fork as a freshman before relocating to Sydney, Australia, along with his parents, who serve as mission presidents for The Church of Jesus Christ of Later-day Saints.

“(The coaches) know what they’re talking about and always treat their players great,” Reid told BYU Insider. “It’s also a plus that I can joke with them and get a laugh in every now and then. The atmosphere at BYU is unreal — it feels like one big family! And coming from a family that heavily supports BYU, this opportunity feels surreal.”

★★★ (247Sports composite).

6-foot-2, 160 pounds.

Southwest DeKalb High School (Decatur, Georgia).