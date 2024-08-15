Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles dons Dodger blue to throw out the ceremonial first pitch during Mormon Night at Dodger Stadium last Friday.

Apostles have thrown ceremonial first pitches at Major League Baseball games for a couple of decades now, including the one thrown last week by Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

So, which apostles have thrown first pitches through the years? Here’s a comprehensive list:

Elder Stevenson threw out the first pitch before a Kansas City Royals game in Missouri on Aug. 6.

Elder Dale G. Renlund tossed the ceremonial first pitch as part of “Latter-day Saint Night at Camden Yards” before a Baltimore Orioles-Tampa Bay Rays game in Baltimore, Maryland, on July 25, 2022.

Elder David A. Bednar threw out the first pitch for the church’s Family Night at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas, on July 22, 2019, before a game between the Houston Astros and Oakland Athletics. Elder Bednar threw a strike from the mound.

The late Elder Robert D. Hales threw the the ceremonial first pitch right into the glove of his catcher, Elder Nelson D. Cordova, a newly called Area Seventy, on July 19, 2007 during a night for Latter-day Saints at Dodgers Stadium.

The late Elder L. Tom Perry threw a first pitch before a Red Sox game in Boston against the Royals on May 8, 2004. Who knows, maybe the Red Sox fan throw contributed to breaking “the Curse of the Bambino” as the team ended the season by winning its first World Series in 86 years.

1 of 3 Deseret News Archives 2 of 3 Provided by Perry family 3 of 3 Provided by Perry family

If you know of another Latter-day Saint apostle who threw a ceremonial first pitch, let me know at twalch@deseretnews.com.

Apostles aren’t the only general church leaders who have thrown a ceremonial first pitch.

Relief Society General President Linda K. Burton threw out the first pitch at a Los Angeles Dodgers game on July 10, 2015.