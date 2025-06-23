Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham celebrates with players and fans after an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma State, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, in Stillwater, Okla.

For the fourth straight day, Utah’s recruiting efforts paid off in a commitment.

On Monday afternoon, edge rusher Javion Ramon became the 10th commit to join the Utes’ 2026 recruiting class, announcing his pledge on social media.

Who is Javion Ramon?

The 6-foot-6, 250-pound Ramon hails from Lubbock, Texas, where he plays for Monterey High.

Ramon does not currently have a recruit ranking, though per 247 Sports, he holds scholarship offers from Utah, Baylor and UTEP. Ramon announced on May 1 that he had received an offer from the Utes.

Ramon went on an official visit to Utah this past weekend, according to KSL Sports’ Steve Bartle.

The Utes now have 10 players committed to their 2026 class.

All of Utah’s commits outside of Ramon currently are rated as three-star prospects.

He joins quarterback Michael Johnson, edge rusher Preston Pitts, running back LaMarcus Bell, linebacker LaGary Mitchell Jr., cornerback Major Hinchen, safety Carter Stewart and tight end Bear Fisher, wide receiver Perrion Williams and offensive lineman Rowdy Pearce.