Timpview’s Aisa Galea'i reacts to scoring a touchdown during a 5A semifinal football game against Roy at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024. Roy won 29-19.

The recruiting news keeps on rolling in for the University of Utah, and its latest pickup is a big one.

Timpview safety Aisa Galea’i announced his commitment to Utah on Tuesday morning, giving the Utes their first in-state pickup of the 2026 recruiting cycle.

Galea’i is rated a four-star prospect by Rivals, but holds a three-star rating in the 247Sports composite system, which takes into account ratings by 247Sports, Rivals, On3 and ESPN.

Rivals rates him as the No. 6 overall prospect in the state of Utah, while 247Sports has him at No. 10.

Last season for Timpview, Galea’i totaled 82 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, three sacks, six interceptions, seven pass deflections and two forced fumbles. He was named to the Deseret News 5A All-State honorable mention team.

Galea’i took visits to Utah, BYU and UCLA before deciding to stay home and continue his college career in Salt Lake City.

Galea’i is the 11th player in Utah’s 2026 class, joining quarterback Michael Johnson, edge rusher Preston Pitts, running back LaMarcus Bell, linebacker LaGary Mitchell Jr., cornerback Major Hinchen, safety Carter Stewart, tight end Bear Fisher, wide receiver Perrion Williams, offensive lineman Rowdy Pearce and edge rusher Javion Ramon.