Junior college tight end Josiah Jefferson is headed to Salt Lake City.

The 6-foot-5, 230-pound Jefferson, who has been playing at Southwestern College near San Diego, announced his commitment to Utah in a ceremony on Friday night, choosing the Utes over Oklahoma and Arizona.

He is part of the Utes’ 2026 recruiting class.

The commitment of Jefferson is a significant win for Ute tight ends coach Freddie Whititngham and Utah’s recruiting staff. Jefferson’s brother, Tony, starred at safety for Oklahoma and is currently plays for the Los Angeles Chargers.

Despite the family history and prestige of a school like Oklahoma, Jefferson felt like Utah was the right place to continue his college career.

Assuredly part of Utah’s pitch was providing the example of another tight end who went to a small school in San Diego before suiting up for the Utes and is now in the NFL — Dalton Kincaid, who is currently playing with the Buffalo Bills.

There’s also a path for Jefferson to start in his first season in Salt Lake City, with Dallen Bentley and Otto Tia moving on after the 2025 season.

As a freshman at Southwestern last season, Jefferson had 23 catches for 213 yards in nine games played.

He is rated as a three-star prospect by 247Sports, which ranks him as the No. 1 junior college tight end and No. 4 overall junior college prospect nationally.

Jefferson is the second tight end to commit to Utah in the 2026 cycle, joining three-star high school commit Bear Fisher.

He is the 13th commitment in Utah’s 2026 class overall, alongside quarterback Michael Johnson, edge rusher Preston Pitts, running back LaMarcus Bell, linebacker LaGary Mitchell Jr., cornerback Major Hinchen, safety Carter Stewart, tight end Fisher, wide receiver Perrion Williams, offensive lineman Rowdy Pearce, edge rusher Javion Ramon, safety Aisa Galea’i and cornerback Dylan Waters.