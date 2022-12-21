Utah Utes football: 2023 recruiting class (+live updates, video)

Here is the list of official letter of intent signings for the Utah Utes. Come back throughout the day as more are announced.
Mack Howard
QB — Oxford High School (Oxford, Mississippi)
6-foot-2, 185 pounds
★★★ — 247 Sports
★★★ — Rivals
★★★ — On3
He’s done an excellent job of picking up on what we do. He’s jumped right in and he’s been a great teammate and a great leader. He has a strong arm and impressive accuracy with the football. His footwork also gives him the ability to extend plays and make things happen. — Oxford High coach Chris Cutcliffe (per SBLive)
- Ranked the 12th-best overall 2023 prospect in Mississippi and the 32nd-best quarterback prospect in the country (pro-style), per 247 Sports’ Composite rating.
- A multi-sport athlete — also plays basketball — Howard passed for 3,475 yards and 47 touchdowns last season while adding six rushing touchdowns, according to the Clarion Ledger.
- Holds scholarship offers from several FBS programs, including Arkansas State, Cincinnati, Houston, Kansas, Louisville, Middle Tennessee State and Utah.
more on @MackHoward_: https://t.co/riaSOQEsYI pic.twitter.com/lrH1oVCiRd— Utah Football (@Utah_Football) December 21, 2022
Hunter Clegg
★★★★ — 247 Sports
★★★★ — Rivals
★★★ — On3
(Clegg) displays good athleticism off the edge, showing the ability to play in a two or three point stance. ... Projects as a 3-4 edge rusher at the next level with the ability to develop into an all-conference prospect with a floor of a multi-year starter at a Power Five program. Will add value on multiple special teams units. — national recruiting analyst Cooper Petagna (per 247 Sports)
- One-time Stanford commit, flipped to the Utes despite offers from 18 additional Power Five programs, including USC, LSU, Michigan, Oklahoma, Wisconsin and Washington, per multiple recruiting services.
- Rated the third-best prospect in the state of Utah and 23rd best edge rusher in the country, per 247 Sports’ Composite.
- Recorded 62 tackles and nine sacks as a senior this past season, per Max Preps, leading American Fork for a 8-4 record.
- Is the third-highest rated commit in Utah’s 2023 class, behind only offensive linemen Caleb Lomu and Spencer Fano.
More on @HunterClegg: https://t.co/ZLcDpQ1NHy pic.twitter.com/kyMQM0tluV— Utah Football (@Utah_Football) December 21, 2022