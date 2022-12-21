Utah Utes football: 2023 recruiting class (+live updates, video)

Here is the list of official letter of intent signings for the Utah Utes. Come back throughout the day as more are announced.

QB — Oxford High School (Oxford, Mississippi)

6-foot-2, 185 pounds

★★★ — 247 Sports

★★★ — Rivals

★★★ — On3

He’s done an excellent job of picking up on what we do. He’s jumped right in and he’s been a great teammate and a great leader. He has a strong arm and impressive accuracy with the football. His footwork also gives him the ability to extend plays and make things happen. — Oxford High coach Chris Cutcliffe (per SBLive)

Ranked the 12th-best overall 2023 prospect in Mississippi and the 32nd-best quarterback prospect in the country (pro-style), per 247 Sports’ Composite rating.

A multi-sport athlete — also plays basketball — Howard passed for 3,475 yards and 47 touchdowns last season while adding six rushing touchdowns, according to the Clarion Ledger.

Holds scholarship offers from several FBS programs, including Arkansas State, Cincinnati, Houston, Kansas, Louisville, Middle Tennessee State and Utah.

★★★★ — 247 Sports

★★★★ — Rivals

★★★ — On3

(Clegg) displays good athleticism off the edge, showing the ability to play in a two or three point stance. ... Projects as a 3-4 edge rusher at the next level with the ability to develop into an all-conference prospect with a floor of a multi-year starter at a Power Five program. Will add value on multiple special teams units. — national recruiting analyst Cooper Petagna (per 247 Sports)