The latest on the BYU Cougars’ 2023 recruiting class

Whether it be the middle of the college football season, the dog days of summer or the outset of spring or fall camp, recruiting is an ever present part of college football.

There is really no such thing as an offseason anymore, and for head coach Kalani Sitake and company, finding the next batch of Cougars is always a priority.

Here is a look at BYU’s 2023 recruiting class, with prospects listed alphabetically according to reporting by 247 Sports, Rivals and the Deseret News.

Ryder Burton

Springville High School’s Ryder Burton throws a pass during the 5A football championship game against Lehi High School at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. Lehi won 35-6. Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

QB — Springville High School

6-foot-2, 180 pounds

★★★ — 247 Sports

★★ — Rivals



Ranked the 12th-best 2023 prospect in Utah and the 61st-best pro-style quarterback prospect in the country.

Completed 156 of 243 pass attempts last fall — a 64.2% completion percentage — for 2,300 yards — 14.74 yards per completion — with 25 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

Currently has one FBS scholarship offer (from BYU).

Pokaiaua Haunga

Timpview’s Pokai Haunga (88) and Puna Alatini (48) teases Vave Adolpho (6) after he breaks up a pass against Salem Hills during a 5A football state semifinal game at Cedar Valley High School in Eagle Mountain on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. Yukai Peng, Deseret News

ATH — Timpview High School (Provo)

5-foot-11, 200 pounds

★★★ — 247 Sports

★★★ — Rivals



Ranked the 11th-best 2023 prospect in Utah and the 85th-best athlete (ATH) in the country.

Played on both sides of the ball for the T-Birds in 2021, with most of his damage coming on offense. Had a team-high 35 receptions for 710 yards — 20.29 yards per catch — nine touchdowns and added 141 rushing yards and a score.

Holds scholarship offers from four FBS programs: BYU, Nevada, Utah State and Washington State.

Stanley Raass

DL — Skyridge High School (Lehi)

6-foot-1, 290 pounds

★★★ — 247 Sports

★★★ — Rivals



Ranked the 13th-best 2023 prospect in Utah and 110th-best defensive line prospect in the country.

Had eight tackles and 1.5 sacks in 2021, according to the Deseret News, and has 31 tackles and four sacks in three seasons.

Holds scholarship offers from four FBS programs: BYU, Oregon State, San Diego State and Washington State.

Emmanuel Waller

DL — Chelsea High School (Chelsea, Alabama)

6-foot-4, 240 pounds

★★★ — 247 Sports

★★★★ — Rivals

