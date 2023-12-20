Utah Utes football: 2024 recruiting class (+live updates, video)

The Utah Utes will add to their 2024 roster as the early signing period opens today, including signing some of the state of Utah’s top prospects.
Below is the list of official letter of intent signings for Utah. Check back throughout the day as more signings are announced.
Davis Andrews, S
★★★ (247Sports composite).
6-foot-2, 200 pounds.
American Fork High School (American Fork, Utah).
- Will serve a two-year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints before enrolling at Utah.
- Ranked as the No. 4 2024 recruit from the state of Utah by 247Sports and ESPN, Andrews chose Utah over offers from Note Dame, UCLA, BYU, Stanford and Tennessee, among others.
- Ranked as the No. 38 safety nationally by ESPN.
- Twenty-eight tackles, three interceptions and a sack in 2023 for American Fork.
- “They’re the best developing program in the nation I think, and that’s why I want to go there,” Andrews told 247Sports’ Blair Angulo.
