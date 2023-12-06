The latest on the Utah Utes’ 2024 recruiting class

During a whirlwind December for the Utah football program, early signing day is almost here.

December is a busy month for Kyle Whittingham and his staff. In addition to preparing for the Las Vegas Bowl versus Northwestern, Utah is finalizing its 2024 high school recruiting class, courting transfers from the portal (which opened on Dec. 4) and figuring out how to replace outgoing transfers and NFL draft declarees.

Three days before Utah plays at Allegiant Stadium, its newest class of recruits will sign on the dotted line. Dec. 20 is early signing day, which has become the de facto national signing day for Power Five programs.

Here’s a look at Utah’s 2024 recruiting class as it stands now, sorted by the recruits’ 247Sports’ composite rating.

High school commitments

★★★★ (247Sports composite).

6-foot-5, 280 pounds.

Corner Canyon High School (Draper, Utah).



Ranked as the No. 1 2024 recruit from the state of Utah by 247Sports and ESPN, Garcia chose Utah over offers from Alabama, Oregon, Stanford, USC, UCLA and BYU, among others.

Ranked as the No. 13 offensive tackle in the country by ESPN and ranked No. 120 nationally among all players by ESPN.

At 6-foot-5 and 280 pounds, Garcia was instrumental on the line for the 6A state champions.

Will join Corner Canyon teammates Isaac Wilson (QB) and Kash Dillon (edge) at Utah.

“I think what set Utah apart, a big part of it, was (offensive line) coach Jim Harding, having him to be able to develop me as a player. You’ve seen his track record, people he’s put in the league,” Garcia said on his live commitment announcement on 247Sports’ YouTube channel.

★★★★ (247Sports composite).

6-foot, 190 pounds.

Corner Canyon High School (Draper, Utah).



Ranked as the No. 1 2024 recruit from the state of Utah by Rivals and On3, Wilson chose Utah over offers from Oregon, Miami, UCLA and BYU, among others.

Ranked as the No. 13 quarterback in the nation by ESPN.

Led Corner Canyon to a 2023 6A state championship by throwing for 4,595 yards, 49 touchdowns and nine interceptions on a 67% completion rate this season.

Will join Corner Canyon teammates Isaiah Garcia (OT) and Kash Dillon (edge) at Utah.

“It was just a great place for me. They are really close to home, close to my family, and I love being with my family,” Wilson told the Deseret News. “Plus, their offense is great. I love seeing that NFL style offense.”

★★★★ (247Sports composite).

6-foot, 185 pounds.

Arbor View High School (Las Vegas, Nevada).



Ranked as the No. 2 2024 recruit from the state of Nevada by 247Sports, Washington chose Utah over offers from Michigan, Notre Dame, Oregon, Texas A&M, LSU, Miami and BYU, among others.

Ranked as the No. 45 wide receiver nationally by ESPN.

“The coaching staff being there for a while, the stability of the program, (Utah wide receivers) coach Alvis Whitted and what he has produced, those were all big things I looked at when making my decision. I know I can go there and be developed,” Washington told 247Sports’ Blair Angulo.

★★★ (247Sports composite).

6-foot-2, 200 pounds.

American Fork High School (American Fork, Utah).



Will serve a two-year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints before enrolling at Utah.

Ranked as the No. 4 2024 recruit from the state of Utah by 247Sports and ESPN, Andrews chose Utah over offers from Note Dame, UCLA, BYU, Stanford and Tennessee, among others.

Ranked as the No. 38 safety nationally by ESPN.

Twenty-eight tackles, three interceptions and a sack in 2023 for American Fork.

“They’re the best developing program in the nation I think, and that’s why I want to go there,” Andrews told 247Sports’ Blair Angulo.

★★★ (247Sports composite).

6-foot-1, 190 pounds.

Mater Dei High School (Santa Ana, California).



Ranked as the No. 34 player in the state of California by On3, Davis chose Utah over offers from USC, Colorado, UCLA, Arizona and Wisconsin, among others.

Ranked as the No. 45 safety in the nation by On3.

Forty-two tackles, five interceptions, five pass deflections and a forced fumble this season.

“There were a lot of reasons why I chose Utah,” Davis told 247Sports’ Greg Biggins. “I really liked the realness of the program and the culture was unquestionable. Their hospitality and the way they welcomed me made me feel like family. I could feel the expectation of excellence and real love when talking to the players and coaching staff and I knew that was home.”

★★★ (247Sports composite).

6-foot-2, 195 pounds.

Junipero Serra High School (San Mateo, California).



Ranked as the No. 42 recruit from the state of California by 247Sports, Williams chose Utah over offers from USC, Washington, Florida State and UCLA, among others.

Ranked as the No. 77 wide receiver nationally by 247Sports.

Fifty-one receptions for 943 yards and 13 touchdowns this season.

“There were a lot of reasons why I chose Utah but the biggest was my relationship with the coaches and how much love I felt from them,” Williams told 247Sports’ Greg Biggins. “It’s a big family there and I really felt that on my visit.”

★★★ (247Sports composite).

6-foot-2, 215 pounds.

Magnolia High School (Magnolia, Texas).



Ranked as the No. 75 player from the state of Texas by ESPN, Andrews chose Utah over offers from Texas A&M, Harvard, Nebraska, Army, Navy, Northwestern, Penn, Princeton, Stanford and Yale, among others.

Primarily primarily played running back this season, rushing for 1,244 yards and 18 touchdowns, with a few plays at linebacker. Andrews committed to Utah as a linebacker.

“I chose to be a linebacker because I felt I’d have a higher ceiling,” Andrews said, per Rob Tate of The Courier of Montgomery. “I think I could play running back at the college level, too. But just because of my build, I think I can become a really good linebacker.”

★★★ (247Sports composite).

6-foot-5, 220 pounds.

Corner Canyon High School (Draper, Utah).



Ranked as the No. 6 player from the state of Utah by 247Sports, Dillon chose Utah over offers from Washington, BYU, Arizona and Arizona State, among others.

Ranked as the No. 49 edge nationally by 247Sports.

Thirty-five tackles, 10 sacks, two forced fumbles this season.

Will join Corner Canyon teammates Isaiah Garcia (OT) and Isaac Wilson (QB) at Utah.

“It being my dream school was part of it,” Dillon told Chad Simmons of On3. “Utah was always one of the top schools. I’m from Utah, my mom went there and I cheered for them growing up. I always saw myself there. I fit in under the coaching staff very well. Utah just felt the most like my high school, and it fit me and my personality.”

★★★ (247Sports composite).

6-foot-3, 215 pounds.

St. John Bosco High School (Bellflower, California).



Ranked as the No. 43 player from the state of California by Rivals, Kekahuna-Lopes chose Utah over offers from Washington, Boston College and Oregon State, among others.

Ranked as the No. 64 safety nationally by Rivals.

Forty-five tackles and a fumble recovery this season.

“The biggest thing for me though was the development. That’s really important to me and I feel the coaches at Utah can develop me and help me become the best football player I can be,” Kekahuna-Lopes told 247Sports’ Greg Biggins.

★★★ (247Sports composite).

5-foot-11, 175 pounds.

Chandler High School (Chandler, Arizona).



Ranked the No. 12 player from the state of Arizona by On3, Hunter chose Utah over offers from Washington State, Iowa State and Hawaii, among others.

Ranked as the No. 75 cornerback nationally by On3.

Twenty tackles, one sack and two pass deflections this season.

“Playing on the biggest stage is something that I really want and at Utah I know that’s something that I could do every year,” Hunter told 247Sports’ Blair Angulo. “They have won back-to-back Pac-12 championships and gotten to the Rose Bowl each of the last two years so that’s a huge stage. They win a lot of football games there, I love what coach Kyle Whittingham has done there and it’s a place where guys go to get developed. I’m not from the West Coast originally but I’ve fallen in love with it and this will be a short flight for my parents to come out and watch me play home games, too.”

★★★ (247Sports composite).

6-foot, 175 pounds.

Long Beach Poly High School (Long Beach, California).

