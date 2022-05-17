The latest on the Utah Utes’ 2023 recruiting class

Whether it be the middle of the college football season, the dog days of summer or the outset of spring or fall camp, recruiting is an ever present part of college football.

There is really no such thing as an offseason anymore, and for head coach Kyle Whittingham and company, finding the next batch of Utes is always a priority.

Here is a look at Utah’s 2023 recruiting class, with prospects listed alphabetically according to reporting by 247 Sports, Rivals and the Deseret News.

Mack Howard

QB — Oxford High School (Oxford, Mississippi)

6-foot-2, 185 pounds

★★★ — 247 Sports

★★★★ — Rivals



Ranked the ninth-best overall 2023 prospect in Mississippi and the 23rd-best quarterback prospect in the country (pro-style).

A multi-sport athlete — also plays basketball — Howard passed for 3,475 yards and 47 touchdowns last season while adding six rushing touchdowns, according to the Clarion Ledger.

Holds scholarship offers from seven FBS programs: Arkansas State, Cincinnati, Houston, Kansas, Louisville, Middle Tennessee State and Utah.

Mateaki Helu

Tooele’s Mateaki Helu tries to get past Stansbury’s defense as they compete in a high school football game at Stansbury High School in Stansbury Park on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. Shafkat Anowar, Deseret News

ATH/LB/RB — Tooele High School

6-foot, 200 pounds

★★★ — 247 Sports

★★★ — Rivals

Mateaki Helu is a great student athlete. He plays linebacker and running back. He just does what’s best for our team, and he is the ultimate team player. — Tooele coach Andru Jones