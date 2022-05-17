Facebook Twitter
The latest on the Utah Utes’ 2023 recruiting class

Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham looks at the scoreboard near the end of the game in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. Utah won 35-21.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Whether it be the middle of the college football season, the dog days of summer or the outset of spring or fall camp, recruiting is an ever present part of college football.

There is really no such thing as an offseason anymore, and for head coach Kyle Whittingham and company, finding the next batch of Utes is always a priority.

Here is a look at Utah’s 2023 recruiting class, with prospects listed alphabetically according to reporting by 247 SportsRivals and the Deseret News.

Mack Howard

QB — Oxford High School (Oxford, Mississippi)

6-foot-2, 185 pounds

★★★ — 247 Sports

★★★★ — Rivals 

  • Ranked the ninth-best overall 2023 prospect in Mississippi and the 23rd-best quarterback prospect in the country (pro-style).
  • A multi-sport athlete — also plays basketball — Howard passed for 3,475 yards and 47 touchdowns last season while adding six rushing touchdowns, according to the Clarion Ledger
  • Holds scholarship offers from seven FBS programs: Arkansas State, Cincinnati, Houston, Kansas, Louisville, Middle Tennessee State and Utah.

Mateaki Helu

merlin_2884725.jpg

Tooele’s Mateaki Helu tries to get past Stansbury’s defense as they compete in a high school football game&nbsp;at Stansbury High School in Stansbury Park on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021.

Shafkat Anowar, Deseret News

ATH/LB/RB — Tooele High School

6-foot, 200 pounds

★★★ — 247 Sports

★★★ — Rivals 

Mateaki Helu is a great student athlete. He plays linebacker and running back. He just does what’s best for our team, and he is the ultimate team player. — Tooele coach Andru Jones

  • Ranked the ninth-best prospect in Utah in 2023, and the 70th-overall athlete (ATH) prospect in the country.
  • Carried the ball 120 times for 1,077 yards — 8.97 yards per carry — and 14 touchdowns last fall.
  • Has offers from seven FBS programs: Baylor, BYU, Cal, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, Utah and Utah State.

