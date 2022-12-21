Facebook Twitter
BYU Cougars football: 2023 recruiting class (+live updates, video)

By Ryan McDonald and Trent Wood
BYU coach Kalani Sitake celebrates a touchdown in Provo on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Here is the list of official letter of intent signings for the BYU Cougars. Come back throughout the day as more are announced.

High school signees

Ryder Burton

QB — Springville High School

6-foot-2, 180 pounds

★★★ — 247 Sports

★★ — Rivals 

★★★ — On3

  • Ranked the 14-best 2023 prospect in Utah and the 70th-best pro-style quarterback prospect in the country, per 247 Sports’ Composite.
  • Completed 156 of 243 pass attempts as a junior — a 64.2% completion percentage — for 2,300 yards — 14.74 yards per completion — with 25 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.
  • As a senior, Burton threw for 1,758 yards, 20 touchdowns and four interceptions while completing 53% of his passes,
  • Currently has one FBS scholarship offer (from BYU).

Owen Borg

LB — Corner Canyon High School View (Draper)

6-foot-2, 190 pounds

★★★ — 247 Sports

★★★ — Rivals 

★★★ — On3

  • Chose BYU over offers from like Colorado, Utah State, San Diego State and Air Force, among others, including multiple Ivy League schools.
  • As a junior in 2021, Borg recorded 119 tackles, 1.5 sacks and 3 interceptions.
  • This year, as a senior, Borg racked up 93 tackles, five interceptions, a sack and a defensive touchdown.
  • Is considered a top 20 prospect in Utah by 247 Sports’ Composite and a top 120 linebacker in the country.

Jackson Bowers

TE — Mountain View High School (Mesa, Arizona)

6-foot-5, 225 pounds

★★★★ — 247 Sports

★★★ — Rivals 

★★★ — On3

A big-bodied prospect with broad shoulders and thick upper half. Solidly built from the waist down with room to add muscle definition. Great athlete and remarkably mobile for his size. Terrific hand-eye coordination and concentration level in the catch window. Physical at the point of attack, but nimble enough to wiggle free into space. Matchup issue in the box where he can jostle for position. Fits true hand-in-the-ground mold, although carries some flex potential. Major weapon in the red zone and up the seam. Shows very good blocking effort with chance to impact run game. Upside as an All-Conference type performer and projects as a late-round NFL Draft selection. — 247 Sports recruiting analyst Blair Angulo

  • Either the highest rated or second highest commit in BYU’s class (depending on the recruiting service).
  • Bowers chose BYU over Alabama, Auburn, Ole Miss, Oregon, Washington and Arizona.
  • A top 20 tight end prospect nationally — No. 18 — Bowers is the fifth-best overall prospect in Arizona.
  • As a sophomore (in eight games played), Bowers had 25 receptions for 345 yards and four touchdowns. As a junior, (in 11 games played), he had 47 receptions for 861 yards and five touchdowns. As a senior this year (in 10 games played) he has 37 catches for 334 yards and three touchdowns.

